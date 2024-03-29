Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Skip To Volcanic Island Early

Get the best gear -- and powerful Vocations -- with this quick trip to Volcanic Island.

The Volcanic Island is the third and final major location on the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2 — and there’s no reason you can’t go there as early as possible. Normally this intimidating island is only available after progressing the main story and reaching the nation of Battahl. But you can break the rules and access Battahl and the Volcanic Island whenever you want without completing any story quests. If you’re feeling a little crazy, here’s how to break through all barriers and unlock one of the weirdest Vocations yet.

How To Reach Volcanic Island

The normal path to reach the Volcanic Island is through the magic door in Bakbattahl — a town you can reach without progressing the main story by traveling through Guerco Cavern to the south of the Bridge of Theodracus the Second. This hidden path leads to the capital, where you can now continue to progress south to Volcanic Island.

Before attempting to enter Volcanic Island, bring Lamp Oil and blight provisions. The trek is long and dangerous. A camp will be required. Here’s a quick explanation for where to go and how to progress.

Volcanic Island Route :

: From Bakbattahl travel south through the canyon. Stay on the east side of the canyon and don’t go toward the forest.

travel south through the canyon. Stay on the east side of the canyon and don’t go toward the forest. Cross the bridge south into the ruins occupied by bandits. Clear them out and follow the road south to reach Drabnir’s Grotto .

. Pass through Drabnir’s Grotto to reach the land bridge connecting to Volcanic Island.

And that’s the short version. The path through Drabnir’s Grotto is long and difficult. Here’s a short explanation to help you navigate the massive underground labyrinth. Just for entering this area, you’ll unlock the ‘Hope You Brought A Lantern‘ achievement or trophy. For reaching Volcanic Island, you’ll also unlock the ‘Back Where It All Began‘ achievement or trophy.

How To Get Through Drabnir’s Grotto

Drabnir’s Grotto is a confusing mess of passages filling with deadly monsters. There are multiple paths, but here’s the shortest way we could find. Technically, you can sprint past all the monsters in the area without fighting them. Just to be safe, rest at the camp outside the grotto before entering.

The first passage in the grotto is packed with Knackers — which are really big goblins.

Ahead, there’s a large hole. Drop down and take the path to your right. Defeat the rock Saurian, then enter the large chamber with the Cyclops .

. Go left and stay on the high ledge — there’s a small chest and a lit-up passage ahead. Enter and you’ll see a steep path leading up. Ignore that and go right.

To your right, you’ll reach another steep incline leading down. You can also smash open a dam to defeat the enemies below. Drop down using the platforms then exit onto the cave ledge with a view of the ocean.

On this ledge, you’ll find a large chest that contains The Exalted Mace. Progress forward to reach a dark ruins passageway filled with Knackers waiting to ambush. The exit is straight ahead.

There are many dark corners you can further explore in the vast ruins of Drabnir’s Grotto. You’ll want to search everywhere, but if you just want to get through the area and escape, follow that route. If you follow this path, you’ll encounter a Dwarf on the road — helping him leads to a new vocation and a new Maister. Don’t just leave that dwarf hanging!

If you follow the road, you’ll eventually reach a large encampment where the two roads to Volcanic Island converge. Drop a Portcrystals so you can easily fast-travel back. And that’s how you skip the story and rush all the way back to the ruins where all of this started.