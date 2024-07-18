GTA 5 Gets Massive Storage Size Update

GTA 5 is a pretty big game as many already know, the size of the game is pretty intense and takes up a lot on any computer or console. Now, there has been a new update to release that is making the game even heftier, but it is bringing many improvements and more to the game overall. Below are the patch notes for the latest GTA 5 update with sizes ranging from 2.47GB on Xbox and 582.2MB on PS5 console.

[July 17th, 2024]

Game Stability and Performance

General fixes for stability and security

Matchmaking and Networking

Fixed a networking issue that resulted in vehicles becoming inaccessible or invisible

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where clicking “I have read and accept” text resulted in the “I accept” box being automatically selected and the form submitted

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to open the Privacy Policy when using a mouse

Fixes an issue in the “Most Wanted – Thompson” mission cutscene where Thompson clips through the ground.

Fixes an issue where tattoos overlap between characters upon switching. This, along with the fix for unique tattoos, should resolve the two common tattoo bugs.

PS5 & Xbox Series X/S Specific Changes