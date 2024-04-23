GTA 5 Was Supposed To Have Trevor DLC But Rockstar Scrapped it

Grand Theft Auto 5 was actually supposed to have a DLC that wasn’t released and was scrapped by Rockstar. The actor Steven Ogg, who played as one of the characters from GTA 5 said that there was supposed to be a DLC focusing solely on Trevor as an expansion of his story, but it was left by Rockstar, mainly becaused GTA Online was so popular according to IGN.

There was a recent interview released where many of the GTA 5 actors gathered to talk about their experiences and whatever else they can share about the game. They shared about many different things that didn’t make it far behind the scenes, including a lot of video footage that never got released.

The three actors went on to talk about how a DLC featuring Trevor was never released where he was a Federal Investigation Bureau agent, but unfortunately Rockstar shut it down and didn’t continue with it.

“Originally they were gonna do continuing stories of Michael, Franklin, and Trevor,” Luke had said before Ogg joined in to say: “We also had that really cool s**t of — and I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea — but where Trevor was gonna be undercover, he works for the FEDs, and we did shoot some of that stuff with James Bond Trevor. He’s still kind of a f**k up but he’s doing his best. And we shot some stuff and then it just disappeared and they never followed up on it.”

The reason seemingly for this DLC not continuing was due to GTA Online getting a lot more popular which then lead Rockstar to focus on it a lot more. The platform now receiving weekly updates.