Fortnite Has Added Rock Band 4 Guitar Support In New Update

Fortnite has officially done something extremely cool for those who are excited about the Fortnite Festival that was added today during the game’s update. Fortnite has added support for the Rock Band 4 controllers which is something that probably many didn’t think would happen or be possible.

“Useable within Fortnite Festival now are ‘You can now use your Rock Band 4 guitar controllers to go all out on new Pro Lead and Pro Bass song parts on the Main Stage on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC!’” Epic Games and Harmonix said according to Insider Gaming.

A bunch of the guitars are compatible with Fortnite after the update, although many of them will require players to use the Xbox One Wireless Adapter in order to use them with a PC. Harmonix expressed around three months ago that they would be putting a lot of effort – full effort – toward the Fortnite Festival, which has now led to the guitars being supported by the game.

Epic Games has also said “have more instrument controller news to announce in the future.” This is definitely teasing toward something else coming in the future but we don’t know if that just means more guitars or something else.

The Rock Band 4 guitars are only available for PS4 and Xbox One, but with the help of the Xbox One Adapter, players can use these guitars in Fortnite on their computers without any trouble. Some other controller companies are already working toward trying to push out their own version of the guitar so gamers can buy whatever one they choose.