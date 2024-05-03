Two Big Star Wars Games Gets Free Trials On Xbox And Switch

Credit: Aspyr

Is there anything better than a free video game? You could argue that a video game that’s free and is of high quality is better than “just any free game.” If you don’t know, tomorrow is “May The 4th,” which has become a more-or-less official holiday for everyone in the Star Wars fanbase. After all, the date sounds very much like “May the force be with you.” We nerds are so clever sometimes. Anyway, to celebrate this date, all sorts of media folks do things to promote the franchise and bring eyes to their own brands! Today, Nintendo and Microsoft revealed they’re getting in on that action.

First up, on the Xbox side of things, you can play Star Wars Jedi Survivor for free right now. This is part of the “Free Play Days” that Microsoft does with certain titles. The good news is that you can take on this game WITHOUT having to have an Xbox Game Pass of any kind. You can just go in and play it. The bad news is that you’ll only have access to the game for five hours.

Granted, that’s more than enough time to enjoy the journey of Cal Kestis and see what the second game in his trilogy is like. It’s one of the most successful entries in the franchise’s video game history, and many are looking forward to the third, and likely final, title from Respawn Entertainment. So, if you’ve never gotten to play this game before and you have an Xbox, now is the time to try it!

Or, if you have a Nintendo Switch, and you happen to be in Europe, you have the opportunity to play Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic for free! The twist is that you don’t have to play it for a limited amount of time, you can play the whole game while it’s available!

Harness the power of the Force in the RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Trial!

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the full game for free now: https://t.co/410egkha0U pic.twitter.com/XC5BMluArq — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 3, 2024

Yes, it’s only currently available in Europe. However, these trials tend to cross the ocean more times than not. Plus, given the game’s prominence in America, just like with May The 4th, it would be odd if the US and other places couldn’t access this trial.

Regardless, this is the game that helped make Bioware a dominant RPG maker. They took the galaxy far, far away and took it to new heights in the video game space with an original story, characters, and fun combat system.

So, if you’re looking for some fun ways to celebrate May The 4th, these two games have your back.