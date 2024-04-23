Star Wars Jedi Survivor Is Now In EA Play

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is joining EA Play.

We can confirm on no less than EA’s own website, that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now being advertised as part of EA’s game subscription service.

A few hours earlier, Wario64 found that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was listed as part of EA Play on PlayStation platforms. Video Games Chronicle corroborated this on their end, but Microsoft officially confirmed its inclusion to the service on an Xbox Wire post.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was one of many titles that made 2023 one of the greatest years in the video game industry. The continuing adventures of Cal Kestis iterates on its unique combination of elements from the Soulslike and Metroidvania genres of games, in ways that made it a winner among fans and critics alike.

This, in spite of the game’s performance issues at launch, made it one of the most popular Star Wars related media of any kind for quite some time. While some fans love to speculate on a video game based on The Mandalorian, LucasArts has no doubt been commiserating on bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor over to becoming a show or movie on its own terms.

While it certainly comes months after release, this is a strong addition to EA Play, and one that EA likely had to clear with Disney and LucasArts themselves. While EA Play is far from the most popular game subscription service around, partnering with Xbox, and of course, making brilliant games under their library available under it, gives EA Play some appeal with gamers.

It is certainly weird that EA did not work on any proper marketing for this addition. If the idea with adding the game is to make EA Play more attractive to gamers, than they should have prepared a trailer a week or so in advance, even if it’s really only a brief sizzle reel. Even a small press release would have done the job.

In any case, if you don’t happen to own this game yet, there’s this selling point to get not just this one title, but EA Play as a whole. On its own or as part of Xbox Game Pass, you will get access to EA’s fine library of legacy titles, as well as some modern games and entitlements. EA Play is not part of PlayStation Plus, but is also accessible with its own entitlements on PSN.