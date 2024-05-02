Tetris Is Releasing Their Own Handheld With 7-Eleven

We never thought we’d see 7-Eleven, the gas station welcoming their own handheld gaming system where players can enjoy Tetris on it. This collaboration is one of the most interesting that we’ve have seen so far. Although, this isn’t the first time places have teamed up for something like this, remember the chicken nugget handheld?

This handheld Tetris console will soon be available on the 7-Eleven website for only a total of $30 dollars. According to IGN, the design of the handheld is supposed to take after the slushy drink which 7-Eleven offers, the body of the console being something fun for players.

The device will have a 1.8 inch screen and will only have the Tetris game on it, but it is stated that the screen “that brings the iconic shapes and colors to life” and that the built in speakers are actually decent quality, the device will run off of AAA batteries, so if you need on buying this handheld, be sure to keep some batteries on hand.

Here is the description for the handheld: “Featuring an officially licensed Tetris title, this portable Slurpee + Tetris Handheld Game Device lets you play the classic game on the go, with a full color 1.8 inch screen that brings the iconic shapes and colors to life.”

“But that’s not all. This portable Slurpee + Tetris Handheld Game Device also comes equipped with an on/off switch to illuminate the Slurpee dollop in a rainbow of colors. And thanks to the intuitive user interface, you’ll be able to jump right in and start playing like a pro.

“Plus, the built-in speaker with volume control delivers clear, immersive sound. Powered by 3 AAA batteries or USB-C cable (not included), this portable Slurpee + Tetris Handheld Game Device is the ideal travel companion for gamers of all ages.”