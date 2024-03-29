Dragon’s Dogma 2: THIEF Class Guide | Equipment, Abilities & Maister

Become a master thief with the best skills and gear you won't want to miss.

The thief isn’t so much a master of stealth as a master of dealing insane damage as fast as possible in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The nimblest class on the battlefield is the Thief, wielding a pair of daggers and packed with tricks you can unleash on big or small enemies. The Thief is a tricky class to start the game with but becomes one of the most powerful jobs in the later stages of the game. Get the right weapons and abilities and you’ll mulch through monsters like leaves of grass. If you want to learn what it takes to make an amazing Thief, here’s our rundown — and you can use these tips for building your Arisen and your Pawn. Either way, it’s criminal how strong this vocation can be.

Why Pick The Thief?

The Thief is a high-damage melee character with low defense but high speed. With the right combination of abilities, the thief can dismantle giant monsters ridiculously quickly by targeting vital spots. While the Thief has low defense compared to Fighters and Warriors, the Thief’s ability to high in battle or sprint around the battlefield make them much harder to hit when you’re fighting lumbering monsters. Thieves can also rob curatives straight from enemies — but I recommend killing them fast first!

Thieves can also gain a sort-of double-jump. Unlock the Footpad Core Skill to wall-jump off surfaces. You can use this to access secret treasure chests in certain areas like the Nameless Village.

Best Thief Abilities

The Thief has a wide range of abilities you can use to bamboozle enemies, but these are the abilities we think are completely invaluable and why. I recommend experimenting with every ability, but these are ridiculously useful for Arisen. You can only choose four, so choose wisely.

Biting Wind / Cutting Wind : Dash forward and deliver a strong attack. The dash is what makes this ability so useful. You can also use it to quickly escape from large monsters before their attacks land.

: Dash forward and deliver a strong attack. The dash is what makes this ability so useful. You can also use it to quickly escape from large monsters before their attacks land. Helm Splitter / Skull Splitter : The upgraded version of Helm Splitter. This is one of the most powerful standard attacks, especially against giant monsters. The thief spins rapidly, delivering many individual hits. Use a weapon imbued with elemental magic to absolutely destroy.

: The upgraded version of Helm Splitter. This is one of the most powerful standard attacks, especially against giant monsters. The thief spins rapidly, delivering many individual hits. Use a weapon imbued with elemental magic to absolutely destroy. Ensnare / Implicate : Launch a grappling hook to pull down enemies. Incredibly useful. Can knock giant monsters off-balance or throw small enemies on their backs, setting them up for an instakill attack. Very useful against harpies — you can grab flying enemies and pull them down.

: Launch a grappling hook to pull down enemies. Incredibly useful. Can knock giant monsters off-balance or throw small enemies on their backs, setting them up for an instakill attack. Very useful against harpies — you can grab flying enemies and pull them down. Gut and Run / Draw and Quarter: Used only when climbing on monsters. Pair this with Avidity (Archer), Lethality (Archer) and Vigor (Thief) Augments to make climbing monsters easier and deal more damage. Aim for the vitals — only useful if you like climbing on monsters. Otherwise stay away!

And a final bonus ability. Keep this ability in your pocket for story quests — many story quests involve stealth. This power makes sneaking so much easier.

Shadow Cloak / Shadow Veil: At a cost to stamina, the Thief covers themselves in camo. Enemies are less likely to spot them — same for guards and other human opponents. Not that useful in the field, but great for very specific story missions.

Best Thief Weapons

The right thief weapons can make all the difference. Here are the best Thief weapons we’ve found so far — and how to get them.

Peltflayers : A rare weapon you can get at the start of the game. Go to the Waterfall Cave to the northeast of the Borderwatch Outpost. Enter the cave and reach the second floor. In a cave room connected to the creepy magic library. there’s a chest that contains this weapon.

: A rare weapon you can get at the start of the game. Go to the Waterfall Cave to the northeast of the Borderwatch Outpost. Enter the cave and reach the second floor. In a cave room connected to the creepy magic library. there’s a chest that contains this weapon. Bolts From The Blue : Found in a treasure chest in the Windworn Gully near Checkpoint Rest Town. Find the Windworn Gully north of the town, in a canyon that leads to the west entrance to the Ancient Battleground. There’s a high cave on the east side of the canyon guarded by rock Saurians.

: Found in a treasure chest in the Windworn Gully near Checkpoint Rest Town. Find the Windworn Gully north of the town, in a canyon that leads to the west entrance to the Ancient Battleground. There’s a high cave on the east side of the canyon guarded by rock Saurians. Frosted Edges: In a treasure chest at the Coral Snakes’ Hideout in Battahl. Locate this area by taking the quest at the Battahl side of the Checkpoint Rest Town. An NPC on the road will ask for your help and begin the quest ‘Mercy among Thieves’ — the chest is located at the very end, after the leader escapes.

These overwhelmingly powerful weapons, especially Bolts From The Blue and Frosted Edges, can wipe out enemies in seconds. You don’t want to miss them.

Thief-Maister Location

And finally, if you want to truly master the Thief Class, you’ll need to impress the Thief-Maister. Like all Maisters, his location is hidden. Here’s where to find him and how to earn his abilities.

The Thief-Maister is located in the Nameless Village — a village on the far east side of Vermund. You’ll be sent to this area when completing the main story quest ‘ The Nameless Village ‘ for Captain Brant. When talking to Captain Brant, select ‘Tell me of the False Sovran.’

is located in the — a village on the far east side of Vermund. You’ll be sent to this area when completing the main story quest ‘ ‘ for Captain Brant. When talking to Captain Brant, select ‘Tell me of the False Sovran.’ At the village, pass the inn and enter the home on the right. Take the Folded Letter off the table.

off the table. Next, go up the left path of the village. Enter the Old Noble Manor and talk to the NPC inside. Show the letter to Flaude and you’ll earn the Legend’s Opus Tome.

This isn’t the end. This is actually a false Maister. To reach the real Maister, you’ll need to continue to explore the village.

To the left of the Old Noble Manor , find a hole leading underground. Drop down and progress through each set of traps and platforming challenges.

, find a hole leading underground. Drop down and progress through each set of traps and platforming challenges. You’ll want to be Light or Average weight to successfully jump on the swinging platforms.

weight to successfully jump on the swinging platforms. At the end of the gauntlet, you’ll meet the true Thief-Maister. Finish talking to him and he’ll give you the Pilferer’s Handbook.

Using these tomes will unlock abilities you can immediately equip as the Thief Vocation. This also unlocks the abilities for your Pawn. Don’t forget to use the tomes to permanently unlock the abilities!

And that’s everything you really need to know to get started with the Thief class. Whether you’re an Arisen or a Pawn, you’ll want to get these weapons, upgrades and Maister abilities.