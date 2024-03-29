Final Fantasy XIV Screenshots Tease Final Fantasy XVI Crossover

Yes, you can still pet Torgal.

The long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI crossover is coming to Final Fantasy XIV on April 2 and running through May 8. Fans have been waiting for what seems like eons for the collab, which was initially teased in a trailer back in October 2023.

Ahead of the event next week, the official Final Fantasy XIV blog posted some new images teasing the XVI-inspired goodies players can snag over the next month. This includes Clive’s outfit—now made dyeable—a Torgal pup minion, and a Torgal mount, the latter of which you can pet to your heart’s content.

To begin the quest, head to Ul’dah and speak with the Neophyte Adventurer.

Preorders for the game’s Dawntrail expansion opened this week, with the release date set for July 2, 2024. Fans instantly swarmed the official Square Enix site, causing servers to crash and in-game preorder bonus item deliveries to be delayed.

Those who preorder Dawntrail will be able to play the game early starting June 28. The fifth expansion will bring with it a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.

The next Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE is scheduled to air on April 12. The 14-hour broadcast celebrates the 10th anniversary of the MMO and will feature new information about Patch 7.0.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The MMO was fully released on Xbox Series X/S on March 21.