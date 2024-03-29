Diablo 3 Season 31 Scheduled to Drop on April 12

Despite the release of its successor last year, Diablo 3 remains a tried and true hack-and-slash favorite. Fans clearly don’t mind that it’s over a decade old at this point—it boasted over 3 million active players in March. Luckily, the acclaimed title will be getting its Season 31 update on April 12.

Titled Season of the Forbidden Archives, the update will give players the chance to earn two brand new rewards: the Angelic Treasure Goblin pet and the Valor Portrait Frame. Goodies available way back in Season 7 will also be returning for anyone who missed out back in 2016.

“Many adventurers have come to learn the power that dwells within the ancient nephalem artifact, Kanai’s Cube. However, none understands this power better than the equally celebrated and reviled Horadrim, Zoltun Kulle,” reads the Season’s description in the official patch notes.

“Kulle was able to unlock and harness the power of the Cube like none before, leveraging its power to siphon and archive the energies of powerful items. With Season 31, we explore the power Kulle might lend to your fingertips if his experiments went unchecked.”

Depending on the class played while progressing through certain chapters in the Season Journey, players can snag Class Set rewards courtesy of Haedrig’s Gift. These fancy cosmetics are as follows:

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

Diablo 3 is available on PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Upon release in 2012, the game set a new record for the fastest-selling PC game, selling over 3.5 million copies within the first 24 hours. The sequel, Diablo 4, was released in June 2023.