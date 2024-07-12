Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Adds Abilities, Day/Night Cycle

The reimagined Square Enix title is due out later this year.

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is due out this winter, and more information about the reimagined classic has been revealed. Yesterday, nearly 30 minutes of gameplay footage appeared online, and fans of the original RPG are eager for November to come.

The new title will have fully-voiced cutscenes and its soundtrack will feature a full orchestra. These elements were supervised by the creator of the franchise himself, Yuji Horii. Random encounters have been added, along with new abilities not seen in the original title, though the combat will remain turn-based and can be sped up.

A dynamic day/night system will make the game feel more realistic, and in a frightening twist, monsters will be able to make their way into towns. NPCs will provide hints for stumped gamers, and unique treasures have been added around the map.

“Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos,” the game’s description reads. “Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.”

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be released on November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Square Enix has also teased that the Dragon Quest I and II HD-2D Remakes are coming sometime in 2025. The games were first released in 1986 and 1987, respectively.