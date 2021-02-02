Best Offline Co-op Games For PlayStation 4

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There’s a number of great video game titles to have launched which offers cooperative gameplay. If you’re in the market for a new title to enjoy with a friend then take a look at our favorite picks down below.

Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this list with new titles that we feel make for some great offline co-op gameplay on the PlayStation 4. Also, make note that these games not ranked in any particular order. You’ll find something here for any type of gamer, young and old. If you’re looking to find a game to play with family and friends locally then check out some of these game picks down below.

#25 Moving Out

If you enjoy party games like Overcooked then Moving Out is one title you won’t want to miss. It’s a game that released in 2020 so it’s relatively new and best of all, the game can offer up to four-player support. Similar to Overcooked, the game is all about strategy and working against the clock. Instead of dealing with a kitchen and cooking up particular dishes, Moving Out forces players into a moving company. Your job as a unit is to clear out a house from all the boxes, fragile items, and appliances.

It sounds simple enough but you’re on a time crunch to hit certain awards by clearing the house within a designated time slot. Furthermore, the challenge presents itself by the uniquely shaped furniture that makes it difficult to carry out alone but also incredibly challenging to work alongside a friend. Finding the best ways to take unique shaped furniture is all about working with a friend and plotting away. You can even play a bit risky by throwing items to other players to bypass certain hazards.

#24 Streets of Rage 4

If you owned a Sega Genesis back in the day, you had the Streets of Rage series, or at the very least Streets of Rage 2. The video game franchise is a classic beat ‘em up series that had only three installments available though the gameplay remained the same. In this game, players take on a character that is forced into fighting off all sorts of thugs and criminals as they restore society. While the franchise was quite popular, it would be decades before a new installment released. Now we have Streets of Rage 4 available to enjoy which takes place ten years after the events of Streets of Rage 3.

With a few familiar faces along with some newcomers, players will have to fight off a new crime syndicate that had been brainwashing the city. While the visuals had been tweaked a bit, the gameplay remains very much the same and if you’re familiar with the past installments, you know that this is an excellent cooperative gameplay experience. In Streets of Rage 4, the game can support up to four players both offline and online.

#23 Borderlands 3

The Borderlands franchise has been one that several gamers easily flocked to when wanting to enjoy a cooperative gameplay experience. Fortunately, Borderlands 3 is everything we’ve come to love from the franchise with several big enhancements to keep players awe inspired. If you haven’t played a Borderlands game, then this is a looter shooter. It’s all about taking down enemies while grabbing new gear and there is a vastly wide range of gear to pick up. Unlike before, players will not be stuck just on Pandora but will be going through a variety of unique looking planets full of colorful scenery and wacky characters as you seek out Vaults.

We’re not going to spoil the narrative for you, but what’s most important in this list is the cooperative gameplay. Just as before you will still find the Borderlands franchise will support local co-op and split-screen gameplay. If you’re playing the game on the PlayStation 4 you’ll have the ability to jump into the game with a couple of friends.

#22 Knights and Bikes

Knights and Bikes is a quirky game that takes inspiration from adventure tales such as the cinematic hit, The Goonies. In the game, players take the role of two young girls that strive to explore the island and unearth the secrets it holds. Most of the game is based around puzzle-solving and with the girls having unique abilities, you’ll have to use a combination of their unique attributes in order to complete the tasks that lay ahead. Speaking of abilities, the game also makes use of their different attacks when facing off against an assortment of enemies, with a certain character proving to be more useful in select situations.

#21 Team Sonic Racing

Kart racers have mainly been dominated by Mario Kart but if there’s a competitor that can provide the same thrills and fun then it has to go to Sega’s All-Stars Racing series. There have been a few titles in the mix that focuses on Sega properties and characters, but this latest installment features just the Sonic IP. In 2019 we got Team Sonic Racing which only features characters and locations found within the various Sonic the Hedgehog titles so you may be out of luck if you were hoping other Sega IPs would make an appearance in this installment. Players will find that the characters featured are broken down into classes that will either emphasize on areas such as speed or power. Likewise, there are over twenty different tracks which again are designed by the different levels found in the main Sonic titles.

An area that you may find of interest with this game is that the developers included a cooperative gameplay mode which puts players into teams. From there they will race alongside each other as they attempt to win races that factor in how well the team actually works together. Instead of having players simply cross the finish line in first, players will have to work together throughout the race such as providing each other power-ups when needed.

#20 Gang Beasts

If you’re not after a narrative experience and want a little more wacky gameplay then we suggest looking at Gang Beasts. This is a party style brawler beat ‘em up title where players take on the role of a humanoid blob. Your goal is to be the last man standing as you kick, punch and attempt to toss your opponents into hazardous areas scattered throughout the map. Gameplay is addicting and it’s a great time with lighthearted gameplay.

#19 Unravel Two

In Unravel Two players will step into the role of a yarn figurine as you attempt to maneuver around the world and solve puzzles. However, due to being made of yarn and having a restriction on where along with how far you can go will make the game a bit challenging. If you enjoyed the first title then you may want to pick up the sequel as it also supports multiplayer which is the main caveat of the sequel. Players must work together and solve puzzles and overcome obstacles.

#18 Broforce

Broforce is an explosive four-player co-op platformer follows a group of badasses inspired by action movie heroes such as Bro Hard, Rambro, and Indiana Brones. Players will be clearing out all freedom-hating terrorists as they liberate the innocent civilians. This is one title well worth playing with a group of friends as its simple, addicting and with the map creator, new levels are constantly being added to download.

#17 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

The sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris offers a new action-adventure for a group of friends to go through. This title plays out similar to its predecessor which is a non-linear arcade style action-adventure where Lara Croft, Carter, Isis, and Horus who are set off to defeat an evil deity known as Set.

Played in an isometric camera view, up to four players can join in to go through the narrative campaign which involves combat and puzzle solving.

#16 Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

Capcom has been around for years. In fact, some of their original games released are likely older than you are right now. But don’t write off these video game titles just yet. Capcom recently put out a new bundle compilation release known as Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, a collection of seven video game arcade classics. Included in the compilation are Captain Commando, The King of Dragonss, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, Battle Circuit, and Final Fight.

#15 A Way Out

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This is the second video game to be directed by Josef Fares who you may be familiar with from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Overall, this is a rather unique action-adventure video game as it will require two players at all times. Players will be taking the role of inmates who must escape their imprisonment. Most would say that the game is a carbon copy at times with the film, Shawshank Redemption. Regardless, the entire game is played out in a split-screen where you’ll work with a friend in an attempt to maneuver around the levels, solve puzzles and progress the story.

The story will be told simultaneously where one player may be going through a cutscene the co-op player can keep progressing forward to set up the next task. We recently covered this game in our Before You Buy which can be viewed above.

#14 Call of Duty Zombies

A number of Call of Duty installments offer a fantastic co-op multiplayer game mode which is often referred to as zombies. Players are often tasked with surviving a wave of zombies and must work together in order to complete tasks or unlock new areas of the map. These game modes are always a fun to play through mindlessly or simply to see just how far you and some friends can make it through the waves of zombies.

#13 Sonic Mania

Sonic the Hedgehog is a staple video game character. Decades have passed and to this day, there are still new Sonic games being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game will be familiar with.

This latest installment at times reboots past levels of the iconic franchise and greatly extends them. Most of the iconic power-ups are available along with a few new ones added into the mix. There is also a wide assortment of boss fights. Overall, this is one of the best installments from the entire franchise.

#12 Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together is an open world survival video game in which players must help keep their protagonist alive through a dark and harsh world. The game offers a day and night cycle in which the day portion puts players into collecting resources such as food and firewood while at night the game tosses monsters for players to avoid. This can be a difficult game for players to go through as well simply due to the fact that your world will be randomly generated and the included permanent death implementation.

#11 Overcooked

Overcooked is a cooking simulator type video game. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up.

#10 LittleBigPlanet 3

Currently the last installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series.

The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters which offers their own unique abilities and that will come to play in solving certain puzzles through the campaign.

Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user created levels to be uploaded to go through. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#9 Helldivers

Helldivers is set within the future, a specialized combat unit known as the Helldivers are a team sent out to retrieve technology, fight off enemy alien species, along with conducting any other activity that the government feels is important to mankind freedom.

While the game does feature a single player campaign, the development team focused on making a more enjoyable multiplayer aspect feature. Combat is chaotic as friendly fire does play a factor which will mean players will have to carefully plan out their every move and combat strategy.

#8 Enter The Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon can be a punishing adventure to take on. Players will be going through a series of procedural-generated levels as they hunt down loot and face against an array of enemies. While you may find yourself taking quite a few deaths along the journey, the game’s ability to reward players with powerful weaponry will entice you into returning for more. Best of all, the game offers a co-op mode to help aid in the journey into the gungeon.

#7 Ultimate Chicken Horse

Those looking to get some competitive gameplay in then you can’t go wrong with Ultimate Chick Horse. It’s a fun little party platformer where players take the role of animal and race through a series of difficult levels in hopes of racking up points. Each level is filled with obstacles and hazards which makes it tough to maneuver through in a race to reach the finish line first. This is also a very quick game with rounds only lasting a minute which means that not only are you racing to reach the end first but you’ll also have to deal with a timer. It’s a simple party game that you’ll likely have a blast playing with family and friends.

#6 Diablo III

The third installment of the Diablo series by developers Blizzard Entertainment made its way to PC, but also consoles. Playing out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious loot.

Of course, the game works best when you gather a group of friends to go through this action RPG hack-and-slash title.

#5 Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is a side-scrolling 2D hit that looks as if it belongs as a classic hit for the original Nintendo Entertainment System. It’s clear that the developers created this game after the love and joy from those early 2D side-scrolling platformers along with beat ‘em up video game titles.

The retro feel and vibe works perfectly along with tight controls, this is one game that you will not be able to put down easily. This title has been out for a number of years now with there being a few additional campaigns to enjoy.

Even if you didn’t enjoy the early years of Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System or Sega Genesis, this is still very much a must-play video game. We’re thrilled for the upcoming expansion Shovel Knight: King of Cards, but we can’t help but wonder if the development team will be giving this game an official sequel in the near future.

Regardless, if you have a co-op ready and need a new game to try out then we highly recommend giving Shovel Knight a go.

#4 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 takes place after the first installment. During a time of wars and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals. Now a group of four Sorcerers embarks on a journey to defeat the Bishop. Players can join together in a party as well making the journey cooperative.

The game did originally release on the PC platform back in 2017 where it was a massive hit from both critics and fans alike. It’s worth noting that this is a turn-based combat RPG which may be a turnoff for some gamers. However, if you enjoy the game then the development team has included support for mods which will allow players to create new content for others to enjoy.

#3 Minecraft

Minecraft continues to bring in plenty of gamers to enjoy the endless crafting and exploring of a randomly generated world. The video game has been around since 2011 where players are set to survive in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, the game will have players seek out various resources while building a shelter that would protect the player from the hostile enemies that spawn in the world. This is not only a fun game to enjoy at any age but one that’s also great to enjoy with young gamers as well.

#2 Rocket League

It doesn’t take very much to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015. The following year, 2016, developers Psyonix launched the game for the Xbox One where its popularity still holds strong to this day. Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title though played with fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post.

#1 Rayman Legends

Rayman is back with Rayman Legends. This time around Rayman and his friends discover mysterious paintings that have transported them into a new mythical world. In order to get home, Rayman and his company of fellow compadres must jump, run, and slap their way through each world.

What makes this a particular fun game for local multiplayer is that Rayman Legends features a four-player co-op. At any point within the game, three other friends can jump into the campaign seamlessly or there’s even a series of different challenge-based modes. To top it off there are plenty of featured Rayman Origins levels with improved visuals.