Halo: The Master Chief Collection Can Be Enjoyed On The Valve Steam Deck

If you’re looking to spend some time on your Valve Steam Deck this weekend, then you might be keen on the idea of playing some Halo games. It’s been confirmed through the official Twitter account today that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now playable on the Valve Steam Deck. That’s a big win if you’re a fan of the Halo franchise and want to take it on the go. Fortunately, you can now do so along with those of you who might have missed out on the franchise, with the Valve Steam Deck being your first time going through the IP. Whatever the case ends up being, it’s always nice to see more games get the verification on Steam Deck from development teams.

The tweet that was sent out from the official Halo Twitter account revealed that this game is playable on the Steam Deck and even showed the menu screen running in a short clip. Again, this comes in at a perfect time since we’re just getting into a holiday weekend which you might find some time to kill with a video game or two. With that said, if you haven’t already gone through Halo: The Master Chief Collection, it’s a hefty set of video games as it comes with several of the past campaigns and multiplayer game modes.

This Halo: The Master Chief Collection came out quite a few years ago., in 2014 when it initially launched for the Xbox One platform. However, since then, the collection has reached both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Now we can finally add the Valve Steam Deck as another platform this game will be supported on. But again, if you haven’t already picked this collection up, you’ll find quite a few games from the Halo franchise here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo: Reach

Halo 4

That will set you up for the next mainline installment, Halo 5 Guardians, on the Xbox One platforms. Meanwhile, the most current title release for the series is Halo Infinite, which was only released back in 2021. This collection is worth the pick-up if you’re a Halo fan or just after a new FPS experience and have never dabbled with Halo in the past. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for this Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the video we have embedded above.