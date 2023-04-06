Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake Launch Trailer Drops Online

Frogwares is known for delivering Sherlock Holmes games, bringing them out into the marketplace since 2002. Over the years, the studio has continued bringing these Sherlock Holmes adventure games into the marketplace alongside other new projects like 2019’s The Sinking City. While their latest new mainline installment for Sherlock Holmes was back in 2021 with Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, the studio has since returned to one of their more popular installments, 2007’s Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. Later this month, we’ll get a remake of the title giving veteran players and newcomers another chance at this thrilling adventure.

While Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened launched in 2007, it was just a year later that a remastered edition was released. Now a remake is coming to allow players to enjoy this game all over again. Today a brand new trailer has dropped in anticipation of the upcoming launch. You can check out the game trailer above to get a better sense of what the game will be like when it officially drops into the marketplace on April 11, 2023. Of course, we can give you a bit more insight without spoiling the adventure narrative you’ll be embarking on this month. Overall, the focus of Sherlock Holmes is to venture into a mysterious case where individuals are disappearing across Europe and the United States.

With no sound evidence to prove what it’s going on, Sherlock will be on the verge of madness as he seeks to find logic in this case. However, as players dig deeper into the mystery, you’ll uncover that this case will have you investigating a Cthulhu Mythos. Now having to deal with an entity that is not of this world, Sherlock is up against the wall in a battle to save humanity. This won’t be an easy case to solve, and it will push Sherlock to his limits like never before.

Fortunately, if this game sounds interesting to you, then you’ll be delighted to find that this game is releasing across multiple platforms. The Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened remake is set to release on April 11, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it readily available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to launch next week, you can check out the launch trailer in the video we have embedded above.