Sackboy A Big Adventure: Cold Feat Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of collectibles to be found in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. From new cosmetic items that Sackboy can change into at Zom Zom’s to the many Score Bubbles littered across the entire game, each level is packed to bursting with things for players to find. While the rest of the collectibles are good to pick up, Dream Orbs are perhaps the most important since they’re required in order to push back the Uproar that plagues the landscape.

When players first start Sackboy: A Big Adventure, they won’t need many Dream Orbs to progress, however, as the game continues, Dream Orbs will become an incredibly important form of currency. If you want to make sure that you’ll have enough to see every level that that game has to offer, you’d better start collecting them as soon as you can.

Here’s where to find every Dream Orb in Cold Feat, the first non-tutorial level of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb is found at the very start of the level. Instead of heading north as the camera suggests you do, head to the south and you’ll find a small platform that has the first Dream Orb sitting on the end of it.

Dream Orb #2

After jumping on the first set of jump pads in the level to reach a rope, jump off the rope and onto the platform to the north. Instead of continuing north as the camera suggests you do, you’ll notice a small ledge to the west that you can reach.

Jump up to the ledge and follow the path it leads around and to the south. At the end of the path, you’ll find the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

Progress through the level as normal until you find a double points orb that’s to the south of two ropes for you to walk across leading north. Instead of going across the ropes, jump to the platform to the west and follow the path along the ropes until you make it around to the third Dream Orb. Make sure to watch out for the enemy that’s patrolling the ropes since it’ll knock you off if you’re not careful

Dream Orb #4

After getting the third Dream Orb, use one of the two ropes to climb across the gap leading north. Instead of continuing north on the second set of ropes after making it to the platform, jump up to the wooden platform to the west. Follow the path to the west and then go inside the zipper door.

Inside the room, you’ll see the Dream Orb get grabbed by a worm-type creature which then tunnels into the ground. Play whack-a-mole with the other worms as they pop up until the worm that took the orb pops up and spits it out for you to take.

Dream Orb #5

Progress through the level until you’ve been shot out of a cannon. Make your way north through the level and you’ll find a screw drilled into the center of the area. Punch it to unscrew it and a fake wall will disappear revealing some enemies, a moving platform, and the fifth Dream Orb.

Take care of the enemies and then hop onto the moving platform. When it goes up, jump to grab the final orb for the level.