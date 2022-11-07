God of War: Ragnorok Joins Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the Form of Three New Skins

PlayStation has a big new exclusive title releasing this week — God of War: Ragnorok! The wait has finally come to an end and fans of the series will get to see the second part of Kratos and Atreus’ story unfold. In the celebration week of its release, PlayStation has announced that the famed father and son duo will be making their way to another game as well, this time around a more cute a fun platformer title — Sackboy: A Big Adventure!

Yes, Kratos, Atreus, and Freya will be making their way to Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the form of new costumes. These new costumes are set to release simultaneously with the release of Ragnorok on November 9th. The official tweet, which is linked down below, showcases our three characters in the Sackboy universe, and they look awesome!

Check out the official tweet from PlayStation down below:

ˢᵃᶜᵏ𝗕𝗢𝗬!



Wrap up warm for Fimbulwinter with Kratos, Atreus and Freya costumes for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, available on November 9th to celebrate the launch of #GodOfWarRagnarok. pic.twitter.com/HT1dznhb4C — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2022

God of War: Ragnorok has been receiving rave reviews this past week, sitting the game with a ton of 10s, the original God of War reboot seemed to knock the socks off gamers due to his change of direction, storytelling, and gameplay mechanics. It seems that developer Santa Monica Studios are going even further with the sequel as it is all the hype right now. We here at gameranx got our hands on it and uploaded our Before You Buy video on the game, which you can check out right here!

Even though we are only a week away from its release, the developers seem to still be giving us more detail about the game. We recently learned that the game will at least feature 10 boss battles across the main campaign, and probably a ton of side bosses as well. Santa Monica also noted that they wanted to make the side missions even better than they were in The Witcher 3. If you played the Witcher 3, you would know that one of the best aspects of the game was the free exploration and its deep immersive storytelling in its side missions. If they manage to be even better than some of the Witchers, gamers are going to be in for one crazy ride. Learn the latest news surrounding God of War: Ragnorok at our dedicated landing page right here!

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available for PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited about the new God of War skins? Excited about Ragnorok’s imminent release? Let us know in the comments below!

