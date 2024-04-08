Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where To Find All Portcrystals | Fast-Travel Guide

Portcrystals are the most valuable items in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These portable blue crystals can be placed anywhere on the map and they’re the only method for fast-traveling in the game. By placing a Portcrystal, or using one of the two rare permanent Portcrystal locations, you can instantly portal by spending a Ferrystone. Ferrystones aren’t cheap, but they’re worth it when travel can take so, so long. If you’re looking to grab the maximum amount of Portcrystals you can place anywhere on the map — but seriously, you’ll really need to place one in Bakbattahl and on the Volcanic Island — then here are six ways to get yourself extra Portcrystals.

Portcrystal Locations

There are a maximum of eight Portcrystals you can unlock in-game — without purchasing DLC — two of these are permanent Portcrystal locations, while the other six are items you can place freely. Save them and place them in areas that you’ll return to again and again.

There are permanent Portcrystals in Vernworth and Harve Village. The Vernworth Portcrystal is behind the Pawn Guild, while the Harve Village Portcrystal is near the Old Man’s Shack.

Portcrystal #1 : Complete the ‘ Feast of Deception ‘ coronation quest in the main story.

: Complete the ‘ ‘ coronation quest in the main story. Portcrystal #2 : Complete the ‘Gift of the Bow’ and ‘A Trial of Archery’ quests — find the Elf in the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth to begin these quests.

: Complete the ‘Gift of the Bow’ and ‘A Trial of Archery’ quests — find the Elf in the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth to begin these quests. Portcrystal #3 : Located at the Forested Griffin’s Nest. This nest is up the hill, on the southwest edge of the Misty Marshes area. If you ride a griffin near Harve, it will take you back to this nest.

: Located at the Forested Griffin’s Nest. This nest is up the hill, on the southwest edge of the Misty Marshes area. If you ride a griffin near Harve, it will take you back to this nest. Portcrystal #4 : Solve the Riddle of Madness from the Sphinx. The Sphinx is found at the end of the path from the Abandoned Battleground to Worldsend Cavern. To solve the riddle, show the Sphinx a person. Even a Pawn will do.

: Solve the Riddle of Madness from the Sphinx. The Sphinx is found at the end of the path from the Abandoned Battleground to Worldsend Cavern. To solve the riddle, show the Sphinx a person. Even a Pawn will do. Portcrystal #5 : Solve the Riddle of Conviction by giving the Sphinx a Portcrystal. If you give her a Portcrystal, you’ll find two in the reward chest.

: Solve the Riddle of Conviction by giving the Sphinx a Portcrystal. If you give her a Portcrystal, you’ll find two in the reward chest. Portcrystal #6: Later in the story, you’ll be sent to visit the Dragonforged at the Bay Wayshrine near Bakbattahl. Trade this unique character 20 Wyrmslife Crystals to purchase a Portcrystal.

Wyrmslife Crystals are dropped by Drakes and other draconic creatures. Most Drakes will drop 15 crystals — and you can find a batch of 5 in the Dragonforged’s shrine.

Even if you miss the Riddle of Conviction Portcrystal, you can still acquire five. The only ones you really need to place are at Bakbattahl and Volcanic Island. Bakbattahl is even slightly optional, because you can travel from Vernworth to Bakbattahl with Oxcarts — but they’re pretty likely to get attacked. Whatever you want to do, that still leaves three you can place and move around as you see fit. Even one of these at an important location, like at the Sphinx, will save you so much time and effort.