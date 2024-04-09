A Former Call of Duty Developer Talks About Canceled Zombie Game

Call of Duty is known for their different Zombie modes, having had these in many different Call of Duty Modern Warfares and also also COD Black Ops. However, today’s news brings us something that is very depressing as we were so close to having a COD Zombies in a free-to-play live service type game.

According to Raider King, an interview with a former COD developer revealed that they had been working on this game until Raven Software had “pulled the plug” on the game all together and then the standalone Zombies game didn’t happen. It undergone development through 2011-2012 before being canceled.

Having a free-to-play version of Zombies would have been really good for COD as that mode brought many people to the games, even some who didn’t like the basic Call of Duty modes. This game was supposed to be a fully supported and updated live service game.

The project was called “Project Zed” and this is what was said about the project: “Project Zed combines the best of Call of Duty: Zombies with the addictive replayability of Call of Duty Multiplayer, adding the robust microtransactions model of Call of Duty: Online to deliver monetization to the franchise and a constant stream of new modes, maps and character customization content that will hook Zombies players old and new and keep them coming back for more!“

Sadly, this game probably won’t ever happen now but it would have been one many would have loved. Call of Duty mobile is available on mobile devices and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.