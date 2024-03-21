Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is Available Everywhere

Call of Duty Warzone is officially available worldwide. This game has been one many COD fans were excited for, not only to be able to play the game on the go, but also in a new way as COD hasn’t had a updated mobile version of the game come out in a while.

We’ve gotten many different pieces of news regarding the game in the past few weeks, one including that you’ll be able to blue tooth your favorite xbox or ps5 controller to the mobile device in order to play with a controller on this new mobile version of the mainstream game.

The game has been rolling out in many regions already, but it hasn’t quite gotten to America yet. But soon enough, players will be able to jump into multiplayer through the mobile device and play some of their favorite maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Warzone.

The Maps that will be on the mobile game include Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard, while modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy. The mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone is available on Android and IOS, and will allow players to sign into their Activision ID so users can have all their items and rewards on the game no worries their platform.

Keep an eye out to be able to download the game and jump into a match from your iPhone or android device. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is available on Apple and Android devices.

