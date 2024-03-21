Rumor: God Of War Ragnarok Won’t Come To PC Until Q1 2025 At The Earliest

Sony may be unnecessarily delaying this port to keep their fans who already have the game placated.

We have a new rumor about the God of War Ragnarok port to PC.

Of course, gamers should be used to the notion that every PlayStation 5 game produced by Sony themselves is coming to PC. Sony has found that bringing their games to this platform has not harmed sales of the games on PlayStation. Instead, it increases the reach and total sales numbers for these titles.

Silknigth was asked about new God of War content, and here’s what Silknigth had to say:

“Perhaps a PC version, but not until the first quarter of 2025, if it arrives earlier, it’s a gift, but I doubt it.”

God of War Ragnarok released all the way back in November 2022, as the sole cross platform release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We could see that Santa Monica Studio was already planning for that upcoming PC release, because its extensive set of menus and options demonstrated that the game was already designed to fit every build and PC gaming scenario out there.

So, perhaps it was too early to expect Sony to greenlight releasing this PC port this year. On paper, that release date is 2022, but it was really close to the end of that year and could be perceived as close to the start of 2023. We’re at the first quarter of 2024 now, and people who have the game now may not be happy about buying it again on PC if it happened this year.

But that is Sony’s dilemma, as we have seen play out with the release of The Last of Us Remastered Part 2 on PlayStation 5. Sony clearly didn’t want to be seen as greedy as they put up an upgrade path for people who already own the game on PlayStation 4.

The reason The Last of Us Remastered Part 2came out to PlayStation 5 should be self-evident: Sony doesn’t have enough first party games coming out. Of course, we know they have a slate of games planned to come out, but everything isn’t ready right now. Sony has no choice but to report expected losses as a result.

In the case of God of War Ragnarok, Sony knows they have to balance out getting more people buying and playing the game, and placating their fans who already have the game now. Perhaps Santa Monica and/or whichever port studio is involved is still busy finishing up the polish on their port, to avoid a repeat of the situation with the PC release of The Last Of US Part 1.

Whatever the case, God of War Ragnarok is definitely eventually coming to PC. If you’re one of those fans who are patiently waiting, even if it’s another year, you can afford to wait.