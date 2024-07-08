Fallout London Is This Close To A (DRM-Free) Release

We're sure you didn't expect to see this company's name pop up in relation to Fallout London.

It looks like the release of Fallout London is finally in the horizon.

We reported on the announcement of Fallout London all the way back in 2022. This is a mod for Fallout 4 that’s recreated the Fallout scenario all the way over in jolly good England. In fact, it is more or less an entire game in itself.

You can imagine why fans were excited about the prospect of this mod, especially with Bethesda being insistent that they didn’t want to explore what Fallout’s world is like outside of America’s borders. It may not be official, and we don’t know yet how good it will be compared to the base game, but it’s fans filling in a demand for themselves.

Now, this release has seen multiple delays, beyond its intended original release of 2023. The latest surprise roadblock came from Bethesda themselves, though not out of malice. Following the success of Amazon’s Fallout show, Bethesda released a next-gen update for Fallout 4.

This made the game natively playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it added a complication in Fallout London’s release. The developers, Team FOLON, stated that they didn’t have a clear timetable, but were confident that Bethesda’s update would lead to an ‘enhanced experience’ when gamers final played their mod on PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S.

That takes us to today, where Team FOLON shared this update straight from their Discord:

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters.

The bottom line is that we’ve sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light.

Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)

It is in all of our interest that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are thankful that GOG is assisting.

While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be. The end is in sight.

Stay safe and remember. Mind the gap.”

So this is the equivalent of Sony or Microsoft reviewing a game before they publish it on PlayStation or Xbox. While we can’t predict a timeframe for this either, it does mean that when Fallout London is published on GOG, it’s already gone through testing for all of us.

And PlayStation and Xbox owners need not worry; GOG offers offline installers so you will have a way to download this content and try it on your console. It’s certainly been a long wait, but it looks like patient fans are finally going to get their reward.