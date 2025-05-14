Roblox Effortless Tower Beginner’s Guide

Are you looking for a challenge in a certain style of game while also doing your best to “not strain yourself” just by playing it? The genre of “obby games” can be very difficult if you don’t like restarting your progress with every shutdown you do. However, in the case of Roblox Effortless Tower, the game takes that genre and turns some things on its head to help players out. The biggest example of this is the fact that you can simply teleport to your last key place of progress and then make your way up the tower. However, there are some other nuances you need to know about the game, so allow our guide to help you!

How To Play Roblox Effortless Tower

If you’ve never played a game like this before, the gameplay loop is truly very simple. You’ll be given a “path” to jump across, and you need to get to the very last platform on the level before you can go to the next one. Once you reach that “ending spot,” you’ll notice it shifts a little bit in color. That’s because it’s become a checkpoint. Thus, when you turn off the game or you accidentally fall, you don’t have to try to climb back up to where you were. All you do is click a button, and you’re back to the checkpoint you just cleared.

That being said, the checkpoint gaps can be big, which means you’ll need to play things smartly and not get cocky, or there will indeed be some “effort” as you ascend the tower.

Another thing to be aware of are key items which can help you get up the tower faster. Every 30 minutes, you’ll get a “Free Skip,” which means you’ll bypass the area you’re in and go right to the next checkpoint. If you play this right, you’ll be up the tower in no time.

Something the game allows you to do that other titles don’t in this universe is utilize the first-person perspective. Why would you want to do that? The answer is simple: there are some areas that are more easily traversed in first-person than in the standard third-person perspective. So, if you want to get through certain tougher areas quicker, and you don’t have a Free Skip available, you’ll want to literally change up how you look at things.

There are also special mini-challenges and special rooms in the game that you’ll want to look out for. So, if you’re ready, begin your ascent!