The Best Trains In Roblox Dead Rails

Many video games are about “the journey” just as much as the destination. However, in titles like Roblox Dead Rails, the roguelike title is absolutely about reaching the destination without dying. The “true journey” is simply getting through the game without dying, which is no easy feat. Just as important, while the option of having trains is meant to help you get to your destination faster, that doesn’t mean that the train itself is invincible. It’s not. Thus, you’ll want to outfit yourself with the best train to have any shot of making it to the end! However, even that has some caveats.

There are multiple trains in the game, after all, and if you don’t have enough money to get them, you’ll be watching every piece of ground you motor on past to ensure that you’re not getting set up for a beatdown. So, allow our guide to show you the best trains to get in Roblox Dead Rails.

The Trains You Can Get

The default train is the only one you can get for free every time you play. It’s not a bad train, and if you play things the right way, you can absolutely get to the world’s end on it. However, it’s not the safest train, as it leaves you exposed in many ways.

So, over your travels, you’ll want to collect Bonds, which we’ve talked about in the past, and then use those bonds to get better trains to up your odds.

The “Gold Rush” train is only there if you want to “pimp your ride” with gold plating. Seriously, that’s it. It’s got a golden cab and that’s it. So, unless you’re looking for “style points,” you’ll want to get another train.

The “Cattle Car” costs 225 Bonds and is a marked improvement over the default train. It offers some key protection from things like lightning, and just as important, it has a massive space in the back where you can store lots of loot that you’ll sell once you get back into town. It’s not perfect, but it has its advantages.

Most agree that the best train in the game is the “Armored Car.” First off, it’s got armor that makes it literally bulletproof. Second, you actually get weapons within it that have a lot of ammo, so you can fire back at foes! Granted, it does cost 275 bonds, so it’s the most expensive of the lot, but that doesn’t really matter when it’s more than worth it.