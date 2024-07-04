PlayStation 4 Helped Save AMD From Bankruptcy

It’s been a bit of an unusual day in terms of news. Of course, today being July 4th, the independence day for the United States, we expected news to be slow today and tomorrow. Some odd news pieces looked back at past consoles, including the PlayStation 4.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that the PlayStation 4 was rather crucial to ensuring the prosperity of AMD. This information we’re about to share with you comes from a LinkedIn resume post from AMD’s Renato Fragale, who was a part of the gaming division at the company at the time. Their recent remarks suggest that AMD was nearing a significant hurdle, bankruptcy. You can view a screen grab posted on X from Timur222.

The PlayStation 4 helped AMD to avoid bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/NZJqPQGCHr — Timur222 (@bogorad222) July 4, 2024

Things were looking grim for AMD, but fortunately, they were able to partner up with Sony. Producing the APU for the PlayStation 4, AMD soon found themselves able to thrive again. The immense success of the console platform was able to pull AMD from the doom and gloom. That likely helped pave the way for a smooth partnership extension as AMD had aided Sony again with the PlayStation 5 APU.

AMD can still thrive and is another major competitor in the marketplace. We’ll, of course, have to see if this partnership can press on after the PlayStation 5. That’s an interesting little factoid from the PlayStation 4 platform generation.

However, as mentioned, this wasn’t the only interesting piece of news that looked back at past platforms. For instance, a report earlier today suggested the PlayStation 3 emulation support on PlayStation 5 would be incredibly difficult for Sony to pull off. You can read more about that in our article right here.