Where Winds Meet Unveils Gorgeous Trailer

Gamescom Opening Night Live unveiled many games, from highly anticipated blockbusters to some games no one saw coming. Where Winds Meet is from the latter category. If the trailer was reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima, there seem to be way more to this medieval Chinese game.

Where Winds Meet is an action-adventure game set in the Ten Kingdoms period of medieval China. The trailer revealed during Gamescom Opening Night is gorgeous and showcases some of the activities available in the game.

The trailer opens with a Chinese song and some landscape shots. Despite this peaceful setting, there seems to be trouble brewing. Fire is spreading in a pagoda and burning down several houses.

The next shot will remind players of the introduction of Ghost of Tsushima. We can see a character riding a horse in a bamboo forest, with the wind brushing through the high grass and the sun settling low.

On top of stunning landscapes, Where Winds Meet features buzzing cities filled with life. The trailer shows a glimpse of a city, with several persons walking the streets and shops waiting for their next customer.

Where Winds Meet showed several gameplay snippets, including horseback riding, rock climbing, exploration, hunting, and combat. The main character wields a sword, as well as a bow and arrow to take down enemies from afar. The game also offers other playstyles, including Wuxia-style martial arts, magic, and even Tai Chi.

If Where Winds Meet first looks like a classic action-adventure game, the trailer reveals supernatural elements. Huge stone swords fall from the sky, surrounding the main character. A red moon then lights up the sky, revealing what seems to be one of the bosses available in the game.

Overall, Where Winds Meet looks like a competitor to AAA games such as Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed, but with more magic and supernatural elements than these games.

Everything We Know about Where Winds Meet

According to Everstone Studios, players will have to pick a side in the war tearing China. The game is set near the end of the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, in the 10th-century Imperial China.

Choices will affect the story, including the role of the main character in this world. Everyone isn’t fit to be a warrior, so you can also opt to take another role, such as a doctor, merchant, or just a wanderer with no other goal but to discover this open-world version of China.

Everstone Studios shares several examples of occupations available in Where Winds Meet. “[Players] can become an orator who uses the power of words to convince NPCs to follow their advice; they can become an architect who builds all kinds of imaginative buildings; they can become a bodyguard who protects players or NPCs from assassins; or they can become a ferryman who takes passengers on a tour of the river.”

These occupations are just an example of the gameplay freedom Evertsone Studios wants to bring to Where Winds Meet. The team states that the same event can be approached in several ways, leading to various outcomes.

There is no release window for Where Winds Meet yet. The trailer didn’t reveal which platform will support the game, but it will seemingly come to PC. There is no information on whether or not the game will eventually be released to console platforms. As we don’t have a release window yet, everything could change in the upcoming months.