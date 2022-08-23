Gotham Knights Unleashes the Villains in New Trailer

Gotham Knights has always known what it wanted to be–a title that showcased a Gotham without Batman, and what would happen if that came to pass. We always knew that the game would be about Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin stepping up to fulfill the wishes of their fallen mentor. But in terms of the villains, it wasn’t really clear who would be there outside of the Court of Owls. At Gamescom, a new trailer dropped that showed us quite a bit.

The Knights won’t be dealing with this on their own, as none other than fan-favorite character Renee Montoya is going to step into the shoes of Commissioner Gordon to help the team clean up Gotham.

The trailer below showcases some new faces along with some old ones, and it’s clear Gotham won’t be the same as a result.

Aside from the Court of Owls and the previously confirmed Mr. Freeze, we’re going to get stories with Harley Quinn and Clayface. The former seems to be doing just fine on her own without the Joker. Which instantly makes her different from the version we saw in the Arkham games. Clayface is also going to be more of a presence, and apparently is going to “make a show” of his time in the villain spotlight, much to the chagrin of the Gotham Knights.

We also get more of a look at the Court of Owls and Mr. Freeze and their attempts to take over the city. We see the society of the court, including some characters that are clear references to the ones in the comics, as well as the Talons, the undead assassins of the court. They’ll be juiced up a lot and ready to fight the caped crusaders.

As for Mr. Freeze, we’re getting a version of him that wants to blanket Gotham City in pure cold, and he has a new vehicle to help him do just that.

Hearing Renee Montoya narrate everything helps seal just how important it is that the four heroes work together–and work with her–to try and bring peace back to Gotham City. It won’t be easy, and they’ll have to evolve through the game’s mechanics to adapt to what’s coming. But if they pull it off, Gotham will be safe.

Another key surprise here is that the release date for Gotham Knights got moved up by a grand total of four days. Guess October 21st works for them better.

Source: Twitter