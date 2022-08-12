Gotham Knights Team Details Mr. Freeze and More

There are certain things that go into a really good superhero game that can’t be ignored for one reason or another. The biggest one isn’t just being accurate to the hero you’re being, but having worthy villains for them to go up against. If you look at the Batman Arkham titles (especially the first two), you’ll remember every single major encounter with all the Rogues Gallery of the Dark Knight. Each were special, perfectly voice acted, and all played a part in the larger narrative. Now, with Gotham Knights, a new dev team is trying to recapture that in their own way.

The team has teased that we don’t know all the villains that are going to be in the game as it stands, but there are a few that we’re going to see that we already know about. One of the being the freeze gun wielding Mr. Freeze. He was actually shown in one of the first videos for Gotham Knights as he faced off against Batgirl.

During an in-depth chat about the game, the dev team talked about making their own unique look for Freeze and his legendary gun. They noted that they looked at all the previous versions of him and then wondered if the look fit “their mold”:

“For us, the kind of jumping off point was where does he fit in our Gotham City, on a technological kind of level? So he is the most advanced technology piece in our Gotham.”

They were apparently very careful to not just go “fully robotic” with him though, his design may have sci-fi style to it, but they were very adamant about it being rooted in medical technology so that it could be “understandable” to the viewer as a whole.

His freeze gun is easily the most advanced it’s ever been compared to the TV shows, games, and movies, and definitely has a big sci-fi aesthetic. But you can forgive them for that because they no doubt wanted it to feel as powerful and intimidating as possible.

As a character, Mr. Freeze went from being a “one-note villain” to arguably one of the most sympathetic in history due to the reboot/revamp that happened in the 90s Batman cartoon. He was a man who was trapped in that suit after an accident trying to save his wife in Nora. Now (in most canons anyway), he does all he can to try and save her from a condition that is killing her.

How that’ll play in Gotham Knights is unknown, but we do know that he’ll be doing something big now that Batman is dead and the city doesn’t have it main protector there to stop them. We’ll see how that works out for him on October 25th.

Source: IGN