Xenoblade Chronicles 3: What Do Ether Cylinders Do?

Currency in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is pretty straightforward as vendors typically only accept Gold while Nopon Coins are used to bypass crafting and certain level requirements. The other currency in the game isn’t used to purchase items, instead, it’s a major component for crafting. Ether Cylinders are essential resources that you’ll need to collect if you want to be successful as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets gradually tougher throughout its main story.

There are so many systems at play in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that it’s no wonder why some fans may not remember any of the tutorials devoted to Ether Cylinders. If you’re wondering how they work and where to find them, take a look at the guide below.

Ether Cylinder Uses

Ether Cylinders are a type of currency in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that have two main uses: gem crafting and Forronis Hulk reactivation. You’ll eventually need to do both at some point during the main story, so you should have a decent idea as to what each is, but if not, here’s a quick refresher:

Gem Crafting

Gem crafting can be done at any campsite. Gems are used to power up your characters and can be equipped in the Characters menu, but before you can make them, you’ll need the proper items one of which being at least one Ether Cylinder. When you go to make a gem, you’ll be given the option to use Nopon Coins or spend resources. Each gem has a different list of resources to make, but one thing stays constant: they all require Ether Cylinders.

Here’s a quick breakdown as to what gems require in terms of Ether:

Gem Level: I – Ether Cost: 0 cylinder

Gem Level: II – Ether Cost: 1 cylinder

Gem Level: III – Ether Cost: 1 cylinder

Gem Level: IV – Ether Cost: 1 cylinder

Gem Level: V – Ether Cost: 2 cylinders

Gem Level: VI – Ether Cost: 2 cylinders

Gem Level: VII – Ether Cost: 2 cylinders

Gem Level: VIII – Ether Cost: 3 cylinders

Gem Level: IX – Ether Cost: 3 cylinders

Gem Level: X – Ether Cost: 3 cylinders

Forronis Hulk Reactivation

The other main use for Ether Cylinders is reactivating Forronis Hulks. Forronis Hulks are decommissioned machinery that’s been scattered across Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s massive open world. When reactivating them, you’ll need to climb to the top of the main body of the Hulk and spend Ether. Unfortuantely, the amount needed to reactivate them varies so it’s tough to know how much you’ll need upon approach. It’s also worth noting that Forronis Hulks will be overrun with monsters that you’ll need to fight before being given the chance to reactivate them.

Upon reactivation, the Forronis Hulk will usually reward you with a few item crates and then serve as a campsite where you can cook, craft gems, or clean your clothes.

How to Get Ether Cylinders

Now that you know what they’re used for, you’ll need to get your hands on Ether Cylinders if you want to start crafting gems or reactivating Forronis Hulks. Luckily, snagging Ether is really simple as it’s collected in the open world by interacting with Ether Channels.

Ether Channels are pretty common finds across Xenoblade 3‘s world. They’re marked on both the area map and the mini-map with a swirling icon. All you need to do is walk up to the channel and interact with it. Your character will pull out a cylinder and the Ether will fill it. It’s worth pointing out that you can only hold 99 Ether Cylinders at one time.