Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Many Chapters Are There?

There is a staggering amount of content packed into Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While the main story can be completed in about 50 hours, there are hundreds of more hours of content hidden in every environment that the player travels through. Knowing how long a game is, however, can be extremely helpful if you’re looking to pace yourself. With a game as big as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll certainly need it.

Luckily, the game is broken up into easily identifiable chapters. This gives players a good sense of the different dramatic arcs within the game, but since it doesn’t tell the player how many chapters are included, it’s not a perfect way of understanding the game’s pacing.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Full Chapter List

The full list of Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s chapters is as follows:

Chapter 1: Ouroboros Chapter 2: Moebius Chapter 3: Saffronias Chapter 4: Life Chapter 5: Eclipse Chapter 6: Choices Chapter 7: Time Moves Again

As you can see, there are seven chapters total, but knowing how long you should expect each one to take really depends on your playstyle. If you’re the type to explore every nook and cranny in the game’s vast open world, then obviously each chapter will take you significantly longer to complete than those mainlining the story. That said, you can likely expect each chapter to last anywhere between seven and twelve hours depending on playstyle.

You’ll know when one chapter ends and a new one begins when a scene transitions using a calendar is shown. This usually happens after major story moments.