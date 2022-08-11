Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Nopon Coin X-Change Location

There is a staggering amount of content packed into the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While the game can be experienced as a relatively linear story by mainlining its central quest, players will miss a ton of excellent side content if they play like that.

While most item vendors in the game will provide you with a handful of decent accessories to buy, the hidden Nopon Coin X-Change will give you the chance to buy some excellent accessories in exchange for Nopon Coins. If you’re looking to snag some rare items and make your Nopon Coin wallet a little bit lighter, take a look at the guide below.

How to Find the Nopon Coin X-Change

Finding the Nopon Coin X-Change requires a little bit of work. It’s not particularly hard to get to, but if you’re not at the proper level, you may face some difficulties when taking on the enemies in its area. In order to safely make your way to it, your party should be at least level 25. Once you’re ready to go, head to Raptor Perch on the east side of the Fornis Region. To find it, you’ll need to go through the Dannagh Desert which might be a new area for some since it’s not required to go to for the main quest.

Once you’re there, look to the west and you’ll see a large cave with a handful of enemies inside. Go into the cave and take care of the monsters.

As you go deeper into the cave, you’ll come across a pedestal and a locked gate. Interact with the pedestal and you’ll be faced with a puzzle. Luckily, the puzzles between you and the Nopon Coin X-Change are incredibly simple. The puzzle requires you to rotate two circles using the R and L buttons. Hit the R button once and the L button twice and the door will unlock.

Head deeper into the cave. You’ll eventually be faced with a crossroads. Take the right path if you’re looking to go straight to the Coin X-Change, but if you want some extra loot, take the left path and then circle back and take the right. Eventually, you’ll find a larger room in the cave with two Arachnos inside. The way forward will lock as soon as you enter so take out the two monsters and it’ll unlock again. Continue forward.

You’ll eventually run into another circle puzzle. Hit the R button three times, the L button once, and then the R button twice more and the door will unlock.

Continuing forward, you’ll enter an area named Sage’s Garden. At the end of the garden, you’ll see a door that you’ll have to enter since there’s really nothing for you to do inside the garden itself. After going through the door, you’ll be in Sage’s Domicile which is the location of the Nopon Coin X-Change.

Talk to the two Nopons in the area and they’ll introduce you to the idea of the X-Change. Burrburr will give you a quest to collect 13 Nopon Silver Nopon Coins which you’ll likely already have. Turn in the quest and you’ll be given access to the Nopon Coin X-Change where you can get some excellent accessories to boost your abilities in battle.