Xenoblade Chronicles 3: 3 Best Accessories For Each Class

One element of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that can prove to be a little bit overwhelming is equipment management. Because there are so many different items in the game and each class has its own set of goals during combat, it can be a little bit too much for players to be expected to keep track of every item and what they all do. It’s a good idea to make use of the Auto-Build feature then, but not everyone wants to leave it up to the AI to make good class builds.

In order to truly master Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll need to put the work into knowing its mechanics inside and out and that includes understanding its accessories. If you’re looking for some of the best items in the game, look no further. Certain items will gel better with specific classes, so take a look at the guide below to see the three best accessories that go with each of the three main classes: attacker, defender, and healer.

Top Three Attacker Accessories

Wind Leg Frame

Attackers should be focused on dealing as much damage as possible. The Wind Leg Frame is the best accessory in the game to help attackers fill their roles. The Wind Leg Frame boosts player damage by 30 percent (when at purple rarity) in the first 30 seconds of battle. While this may not be the most effective during longer fights against boss enemies, 30 seconds can be all you need to take care of most monsters roaming around the open world.

Leather Gloves

If you’re constantly missing your attacks due to low accuracy, Leather Gloves will help you start hitting your targets more consistently. For each attack missed, the Leather Gloves increase your accuracy by 3 percent up to 50 percent in a single battle. This is huge for longer fights against Consuls, Unique Monsters, and other bosses because, depending on how many attacks you’re missing, you’re likely to end up with a huge accuracy boost by the end of it.

Ice Headband

Dealing critical damage is essential for quickly taking down threats. The Ice Headband can increase your critical rate up to 30 percent depending on its rarity. A more common 20 percent increase can be awarded by wearing the Ice Headband purchased at vendors which still provides a substantial bump to your critical rate. When paired with gems that increase critical hits, you can be dealing devastating damage to just about anything that stands in your way.

Top Three Healer Accessories

Circlet of Intellect

Because the main goal of a healer is to, well, heal people, the Circlet of Intellect is a must-have. The accessory increases the total amount of healing done by the equipped character by 20 percent which is a huge boost that could very well be the difference between success and an entire party wipe.

Bunnit Choker

If all of your healers are downed during a combat encounter, there’s a very high likelihood that you’re going to lose. One way to keep your healers alive is to keep enemy Aggro off them as much as possible. The purple rarity Bunnit Choker reduces enemy Aggro over time to the equipped character by up to 80 percent. That’s a huge Aggro Value reduction that will keep the enemy off your back long enough to get a lot of healing done.

Memory Locket

The Memory Locket isn’t meant for healers, instead, it’s meant to be given to non-healer characters for them to gain a crucial ability exclusive to those in healer roles. The Memory Locket allows non-healers to revive downed party members after their HP has been completely depleted. This can be the difference in battle as it means that you have the opportunity to get your party back from the brink of defeat.

Top Three Defender Accessories

Bronze Temple Guard

The role of a defender is built entirely around tanking hits from enemies. This means that defenders need to be as bulky as possible to survive the high damage dealing attacks from boss enemies. The Bronze Temple Guard is an item that can boost your HP by as much as 22 percent when found at purple rarity. It’s not terribly complex: more health means staying in the battle for longer, keeping the pressure off your teammates.

Soldier’s Headband

Similar to the Bronze Temple Guard, the Soldier’s Headband increases the equipped character’s defense value by up to seven percent. This is useful for damage reduction, making the most powerful incoming attacks slide right off your back. Pairing the Soldier’s Headband with the Bronze Temple Guard can do a lot to make your most defensive characters even more powerful.

Carbon Gloves

Dexterity is a stat that calculates how accurate your attacks will be. Although the primary goal of defenders is to draw enemy Aggro, their attack stats are extremely important as their offensive Combat Arts hit hard. The Carbon Gloves will raise your Dexterity stat meaning that while you’re drawing enemy Aggro using hard-hitting sweeping attacks, you’re landing each one, bringing your party that much closer to victory.