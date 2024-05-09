Third Jurassic World Game Officially Announced by Frontier

Frontier Developments has officially announced that it has signed a license with Universal Products & Experiences for a third Jurassic World title. An exact release date hasn’t been decided, but the company claims that the game will launch in the fiscal year 2026, placing it anywhere between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026.

“We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise,” said Frontier Developments chief executive officer Jonny Watts.

“Our Jurassic World Evolution game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in creative management simulation games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future.”

It’s unclear whether the game will continue the Evolution franchise or be something entirely new altogether.

Released in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, Jurassic World Evolution remains the company’s best-selling game to date. A construction and management sim at its core, players construct their own dinosaur park while trying to breed and control over 40 unique species.

The sequel, Jurassic World Evolution 2, was released in November 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Despite being praised for its improvements over the first title, it saw mediocre sales on PC.

Founded in 1994, Frontier Developments is most well-known for Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo, as well as Elite Dangerous.