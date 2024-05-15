F1 Manager 2024 Announces July Release Date

Frontier Developments has announced that F1 Manager 2024 will be released on July 23 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game will retail for $34.99 for the standard edition, with the deluxe edition costing $44.99 and including the “Create A Team F1 2024 Show Car” preset, five “Create A Team Classically Inspired Livery Patterns,” and five “Custom Race Replay Scenarios.”

Check out the gameplay trailer for F1 Manager 2024 below:

“A new Formula 1 season has arrived, and with it, the most comprehensive F1 management experience to date. Build a legacy with one of 10 official F1 constructors or create your own team for the very first time,” the game’s official description reads.

“Plan and direct your team’s strategy and watch as your drivers execute your commands in thrilling F1 races, brought to life with a broadcast-quality presentation. Manage your drivers, staff, car development, and facilities throughout multiple seasons to give your team the best chance to claim a spot on the Formula 1 podium.”

The F1 Manager series began with F1 Manager 2022. Despite underwhelming sales, the game saw largely positive reviews, with Frontier promising to continue with the annual franchise going forward.

The new addition to the series promises a comprehensive driver and staff roster, improved approachability, enhanced tutorials, and race replay. Additionally, players will be able to micromanage their entire roster. “Keep your stars happy to avoid allowing rivals from poaching your talent, disrupting your team’s trajectory towards the top,” the description teases.

