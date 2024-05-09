Dead by Daylight Teases Dungeons & Dragons Collaboration

Last week, the team behind Dead by Daylight revealed the game’s May roadmap, including an anniversary event on May 14. Today, Behaviour Interactive posted a teaser trailer for the next chapter in the multiplayer asymmetrical horror game, and fans of Dungeons & Dragons may want to get ready to jump in.

Check out the post below:

Listen closely to the voice in the darkness… pic.twitter.com/krNbZQnanH — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 9, 2024

Dead by Daylight has teamed up with plenty of horror franchises in the past, including Alien, Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Left 4 Dead, Saw, Stranger Things, and more. Dungeons & Dragons isn’t what most players were expecting, but there are plenty of dark fantasy elements that could work well.

Fans will want to stay tuned for more details about the upcoming collaboration during the Dead by Daylight 8th anniversary stream on May 14, where devs will also reveal plenty about the new chapter.

Earlier this week, Update 7.7.1 brought plenty of much-needed bug fixes to the game, including issues with the game’s audio, UI, and maps. The update also paved the way for the new “Chaos Shuffle” modifier set to go live on May 16.

Dead by Daylight has attracted more than 60 million players since it was first released for the PC in 2016. In 2017, the game made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and was added to the Nintendo Switch library in 2019. The new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions were released in November 2020 and players can also jump into the terrifying asymmetrical fun on iOS and Android devices.