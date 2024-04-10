Palworld Players Having Issues With Beta Not Saving

Palworld has recently received their v0.2.0.6 update which launched on Steam earlier this week which is when the first raid boss was added for the game, this update has now launched for Xbox as well. However, there has been a major issue with it as well that players are warning about.

Pocketpair has confirmed that the saving data is not loading correctly, according to VGC. There have now been reports stating that many players progress had been wiped completely and that the developers recommended players not loading into any sort of mulitplayer until they could work to resolve the issue. Below is what PocketPair said regarding the issues with the game.

“In the Xbox version v0.2.0.6 that was released today, we have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.” This was said by PocketPair. “This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the meantime, we apologize but please do not try to load multiplayer data on Xbox.”

Hopefully these issues will be worked out quickly so that players can then join back onto the multiplayer servers again and not have to worry about losing their saved data. Soon enough, PocketPair is wanting to add their game onto other consoles than just PC and Xbox. It shouldn’t be much longer until these issues are resolved and players can join back in the multiplayer matches.

Palworld is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S and PC.