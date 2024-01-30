Palworld: How To Restore Backup Saves

You can restore backup saves in Palworld to avoid losing progress to game-breaking bugs. Once nice feature in this survival adventure game is that all your character files have backups you can access at any time — each backup file is labeled with a time so you’ll know which one to use to avoid getting stuck with game-breaking bug.

One game-breaking bug you’ll want to avoid is the Memory Wipe Potion. Instead of resetting you, this potion wipes all your Chance To Catch enhancement without refunding the statues you’ve found. Don’t use the Memory Wipe Potion on PC or Xbox Series X until a fix has been issued. Right now, it is completely bugged. For most players, you won’t get a Memory Wipe Potion until at least Level 43. But that’s also one of the worst times to use it. You can lose dozens of hours of progress.

Or you can restore a backup save. Here’s where to find backup saves and how to fix your save file in Palworld.

How To Restore Your Save File

To restore a backup save, follow these steps. You may want to restore a backup save if your save file is corrupted, or if a save file is stuck with a game-breaking bug. All save files have automatic backup saves so even if you hit a game-breaking bug, you won’t be stuck.

NOTE: Before attempting this fix, disable Steam Cloud. You’ll also need to change settings to view hidden folders. The AppData folder is normally hidden.

Navigate to C:\Users\[YourUsername]\ AppData \Local\ Pal \Saved\ SaveGames

\Local\ \Saved\ Open the folder that is a series of random numbers . [Ex. 765611970609409]

. [Ex. 765611970609409] You’ll find another folder with a series of random letters and numbers. This is your game world save.

Open the folder called backup -> open the folder called world

-> open the folder called Scroll down to the bottom of the list of folders. This is a series of dated backups. Find a save that is dated just before the most recent save. So the 2nd or 3rd folder.

Open the dated backup folder and copy the Player Folder , Level.sav and LevelMeta.sav files.

the , and files. Return to the save file folder . This is the folder just before backup — you’ll find a Players Folder, Level.sav and LevelMeta.sav here.

. This is the folder just before — you’ll find a Players Folder, Level.sav and LevelMeta.sav here. Copy and paste the backup saves into this folder.

This will replace your current save with a previous save. You can do this multiple times, or swap to a different backup save if you need an earlier (or later) save. Follow these steps and you can avoid losing an entire game. It sounds a little complicated — the save file folders have random names with strings of letters and numbers — but this is the best way to keep playing with everything you’ve got.