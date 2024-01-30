Genshin Impact: Best Raiden Shogun Builds

With the right build, Raiden Shogun can do everything and anything your team may need.

As the third Archon introduced in Genshin Impact, the Raiden Shogun truly lives up to her reputation as an immovable force. During the Inazuma Archon Quests, the Raiden Shogun presented herself as the most powerful of the Archons we’d met – mostly because she used her powers more than Venti and Zhongli.

Somehow, in the transition from story to playable, the Raiden Shogun remained wildly powerful. If you’re in the market for a good Electro character, then pull for the Raiden Shogun while you can. Overall, she is one of the best characters in the game due to her team flexibility, high Electro DMG, and her passive buffs. Even after Nahida and Furina joined the roster, Raiden Shogun is still the best Archon to pull for.

Best Position – Whatever Your Heart Desires

No, really. The Raiden Shogun is an absolute BEAST. She can fit into any team position and she will rock it. Unlike all other characters, you do not need to change your Raiden Shogun build depending on what position you want her in. Relatively speaking, she is probably the easiest character in Genshin to build. You don’t need to change up your Artifacts between Main DPS and Support or change your Weapon between Sub DPS and Main DPS. You can set it and forget it.

The one thing to keep in mind is how your Weapon interacts with your Artifacts. The Raiden Shogun naturally has a high Energy Recharge rate since Energy Recharge is her Ascension Stat. So if you’re already boosting her Energy Recharge with a Weapon, then your Sands or Goblet should have a main stat ATK%. If your Weapon boosts a different stat, then you’ll want the Energy Recharge main stat.

Best Weapons

When pairing the Raiden Shogun with a weapon, look for something with Energy Recharge and ATK. Her signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning, is her best weapon. However, depending on how you want to use the Raiden Shogun, you can try CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate. Make sure the Weapon Skill aligns with how you use the Raiden Shogun.

5 Star – Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning increases the wielder’s Energy Recharge. Additionally, it increases the wielder’s ATK based on their total Energy Recharge. ATK scales off of the amount of Energy Recharge over 100%.

Calamity Queller is a good Polearm if you’re using Raiden to trigger Electro reactions. This will increase the wielder’s ATK and Elemental DMG Bonus.

4 Star – Kitain Cross Spear

The Kitain Cross Spear is a forgeable 4-Star Polearm from Inazuma. It increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery, increases Elemental Skill DMG, and continuously charges the wielder’s Elemental Burst. Due to the Elemental Mastery stat, this will be best if Raiden is on an Electro reaction team where she drives those reactions.

On a Hyperbloom team, try out the Ballad of the Fjords for the CRIT Rate buff. It will also increase the wielder’s Elemental Mastery when your team has characters of at least 3 different Elemental Types. This can be Hydro, Electro, and Dendro. You can also try the Moonpiercer.

If you rely on the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst, try The Catch for its Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst buffs. Wavebreaker’s Fin offers similar offensive buffs.

3 Star – White Tassel

Just use this. It increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate and Normal Attack DMG.

Best Artifacts

For Raiden’s Main DPS build, use Energy Recharge, ATK%, Electro DMG Bonus, and CRIT stats. For her Sub-DPS build, look for Elemental Mastery as a Main Stat on all of her Artifacts.

4PC Emblem of Severed Fate

This is still the best set for a Raiden Shogun Main DPS build. It can also double for her Support build, so overall, focus on getting good pieces of the Emblem of Severed Fate for the best Raiden Shogun versatility build.

At 2 pieces, the Emblem of Severed Fate increases Energy Recharge by 20%. At 4 pieces, it increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of the character’s Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% Elemental Burst DMG can be obtained in this way.

You should absolutely use this set if your Raiden Shogun has Engulfing Lightning. Emblem of Severed Fate will play into the rest of her Energy Recharge buffs. Both require around 300% Energy Recharge for you to max out their damage buffs, again, making Emblem a great set for Raiden.

2PC Thundering Fury + 2PC Emblem of Severed Fate

The 2-piece Thundering Fury set grants 15% Electro DMG Bonus. With the Energy Recharge from Emblem of Severed Fate, this is a good mix for increasing Raiden’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage.

If you have better Substats on the Gladiator’s Finale set, use that instead of Thundering Fury.

4PC Flower of Paradise Lost

This set is best for a Sub-DPS Hyperbloom build. The 2-piece set increases Elemental Mastery by 80 points. At 4 pieces, the equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG increases by 40%. Additionally, after triggering any of the three reactions, they will gain another 25% DMG bonus. This brings the total to a 65% reaction DMG bonus. Each stack lasts 10 seconds with a maximum of 4 stacks at once. This can be triggered once per second. The equipping character can still trigger the aforementioned effects when off-field.

2PC Gilded Dreams + 2PC Wanderer’s Troupe

If you’re using Raiden to trigger your reactions, try doubling up on Elemental Mastery with these Artifacts. Both 2-piece sets will increase Elemental Mastery by 80 points, so putting both together gives you 160 Elemental Mastery points. If you have better Substats on the Flower of Paradise Lost, you can use that instead.

Best Teams

Hyperbloom

Raiden Shogun should operate as your Sub-DPS in a Hyperbloom party. She will primarily trigger the Hyperbloom reaction, so you need Hydro and Dendro on the field already. Support her with strong Hydro and Dendro characters, typically using a Dendro character as your Main DPS.

Premiere Team F2P Team Nahida

Yelan

Baizhu Collei

Dendro Traveler

Barbara

Overloaded

You have two options with this team composition because of Chevreuse. If you have Chevreuse, she can provide great buffs for Raiden. These work very well with the buffs Bennett and Sara provide, but you do need your 4-Star members at high Constellations.

If you have Yoimiya, swap her with Bennett and keep Chevreuse and Sara. If you don’t have Chevreuse or Yoimiya, opt for Kazuha and Bennett instead.

Premiere Team F2P Team Yoimiya

Chevreuse

Kujou Sara Chevreuse

Bennett

Kujou Sara Kaedehara Kazuha

Kujou Sara

Bennett Sucrose

Kujou Sara

Bennett

Sub-DPS and Support

You can use Raiden Shogun in any team composition that triggers an Electro reaction (don’t put her on a Mono Geo, Mono Anemo, or Geo-Anemo team). As a Sub-DPS, she will provide Electro damage through her Elemental Burst. As a Support, she’ll act as a battery for your Main DPS. If you’re deciding between the two, make sure you know which characters you want to use and what reactions you want to trigger. If you need more damage, try using Raiden as a Sub-DPS. If you’re having trouble keeping your Elemental Bursts charged, try the Support build.

