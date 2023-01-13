Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun Talent Guide

While she can fill any team position, most players use the Raiden Shogun in a Main DPS or Sub-DPS role. Here's how to prioritize her Talents.

Getting into the weeds of the Genshin Impact combat system unveils a whole new way to play…and a lot of headaches. As the updates continue rolling out, Elemental Skill and Bursts keep getting more convoluted. So trying to figure out how to best explain the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill is wildly frustrating. We’ll leave it as It Just Works.

But overall, you want to focus on the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst. This is easily her best combat feature and can be used to apply Electro for all of your Electro Reaction needs. Both of her Passive Talents boost her Elemental Burst as well. If you do plan on Triple Crown’ing the Raiden Shogun, upgrade her Burst first, then her Elemental Skill, and finally her Normal Attack. If you don’t have the materials and don’t want to farm for them, you can skip upgrading her Normal Attack altogether.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Origin

Nothing interesting happens here. The Raiden Shogun can perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. She does a cool little polearm flip if you use her Charged Attack. And of course, she has Plunging Attack damage. Keep in mind that, when under the influence of her Elemental Burst, all Normal Attack damage is actually considered Elemental Burst damage. If you can’t Triple Crown the Raiden Shogun right away, leave this Talent for last.

Elemental Skill – Transcendence: Baleful Omen

The Raiden Shogun deals Electro DMT to nearby enemies and activates the Eye of Stormy Judgment. The Eye of Stormy Judgment affects the entire team, dealing AoE Electro DMG when a party member successfully attacks an enemy. This can occur once every 0.9 seconds. In Co-op, if a character controlled by another player activates the Eye’s Electro DMG, that Electro DMG does 20% of its normal DMG. Basically, a Co-op partner can take advantage of your Raiden’s Skill, but it won’t do as much damage as your team.

Any character under the influence of the Eye of Stormy Judgment will have their Elemental Burst DMG increased based on the Energy Cost of the Burst. This is a direct buff, meaning that it applies to real-time damage calculations and does not rely on the numbers in the stat menu (ATK, DEF, HP, etc.).

Elemental Burst – Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu

The Raiden Shogun summons the Musou no Hitotachi, dealing an initial burst of AoE Electro DMG. Afterwards, she uses the Musou Isshin in combat for a certain amount of time. These attacks deal Electro DMG and scale off of the Raiden’s Elemental Burst DMG.

When attacks from the Musou Isshin hit enemies, the Raiden regenerates Energy for all nearby party members once every second. She can do this up to 5 times during the Burst. Raiden also gains an increased resistance to interruption and immunity to Electro-Charged reaction DMG. If you remove Raiden from the field, her Burst will end.

Additionally, Chakra Desiderata kicks in. When nearby party members – including Raiden – use their Elemental Bursts, Raiden builds up Resolve stacks based on the Energy Cost of each Burst. She can have up to 60 Resolve stacks. The more Resolve stacks the Raiden has, the more damage Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin deal. This refers to her initial Electro DMG and any subsequent Normal Attacks made during the Burst, respectively.

No matter how you build Raiden Shogun, you’ll be relying on her Elemental Burst for damage. Again, any Normal Attacks performed during her Burst is considered Elemental Burst damage, not Normal Attack damage.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Wishes Unnumbered

This Talent automatically activates upon ascending the Raiden Shogun for the first time.

When nearby party members gain Elemental Orbs or Particles, Raiden’s Chakra Desiderata gains 2 Resolve stacks. This can occur once every 3 seconds. Chakra Desiderata is part of Raiden’s Elemental Burst. Resolve stacks increase the damage done by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Issin’s attacks.

So early on, Raiden’s Burst gets a bit of a power boost. She does not need to be on the field for this Passive to kick in. All other restrictions on the Resolve stacks apply: Raiden can have a maximum of 60 Resolve stacks and any Resolve gained by Chakra Desiderata clear 300 seconds (or 5 minutes) after the Raiden Shogun leaves the field.

4th Ascension – Enlightened One

This Talent automatically activates upon ascending the Raiden Shogun for the fourth time.

Raiden Shogun is one of the few characters who benefits from excess Energy Recharge. Each percentage about 100% Energy Recharge gives Raiden 0.6% greater Energy restoration from Musou Isshin from her Burst. Additionally, Raiden gains a 0.4% Electro DMG Bonus. Basically Raiden will do higher Electro DMG and increase the Energy Recharge of her entire team.

Utility Passive – All-Preserver

Though the Raiden Shogun can’t cook, she can upgrade weapons for a bargain. As long as you have Raiden, any time you ascend a Sword or Polearm, you only consume half the Mora needed. Phrased another way, Raiden slashes the cost in half. You’ll see the Mora amount literally cut in half, like when you unlock the Shop discounts for the various Teyvat regions.

Combat Talent Materials

If you plan to Triple Crown your character, multiply all materials by three – one for each Combat Talent.

Talent Level 1-2 6 Old Handguard

3 Teachings of Light

12,500 Mora

Talent Level 2-3 3 Kageuchi Handguard

2 Guide to Light

17,500 Mora

Talent Level 3-4 4 Kageuchi Handguard

4 Guide to Light

25,000 Mora

Talent Level 4-5 6 Kageuchi Handguard

6 Guide to Light

30,000 Mora

Talent Level 5-6 9 Kageuchi Handguard

9 Guide to Light

37,500 Mora

Talent Ascension 6-7 4 Famed Handguard

4 Philosophies of Light

1 Molten Moment

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 7-8 6 Famed Handguard

6 Philosophies of Light

1 Molten Moment

260,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 8-9 9 Famed Handguard

12 Philosophies of Light

2 Molten Moment

450,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 9-10 12 Famed Handguard

16 Philosophies of Light

2 Molten Moment

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora