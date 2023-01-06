Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Details Released

The recent Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream unveiled a load of new content coming to the game including brand-new map updates, character banners, and much more.

Genshin Impact has yet more content making its way to the already stacked experience with brand-new character banners, map updates, and much more. Theres a lot of stuff for players to be excited about in this update including the Alhaitham banner the new Dendro 5-star, Yaoyao, and the part of the update that’s become the most anticipated, the Lantern Rite Festival.

Players will also get the chance to earn some free Primogems using new Genshin Impact codes while highly anticipated skins such as the Ayaka skin and Lisa skin make their way to the game with the update’s launch today.

As previously mentioned, the Genshin Impact 3.4 update will bring Alhaitham, a Dendro 5-star character armed with the sword, Xiphos’ Moonlight. The character’s abilities are centered around creating Light Mirrors which allow him to hugely increase his output damage while also allowing him to take on enemies with a deadly AoE attack.

Alongside Alhaitham, he will also be joined by Yaoyao and Xia in Phase 1 of the 3.4 update. In Phase 2 of the update, however, Hu Tao and Yelan will appear once again which allows players who may have missed out on the pair before to gain access to them.

The Ayaka and Lisa skins also make their way to the game with Ayaka’s alternative outfit, Springbloom Missive being described as a dress that “depicts the lifestyle of proper ladies” who live in the Fontaine region. Meanwhile, Lisa’ new outfit, A Sobriquet Under Shade, is based on her time studying at Sumeru Akademiya which is meant to be a “perfect balance between practicality and elegance.”

While there have been a few updates to the map in update 3.4 for Genhsin Impact the main point of interest for most players will likely be the Desert of Hadramaveth. There is said to be a hidden city somewhere in the region and players will have to brave harsh sandstorms and fight new enemies to uncover the city’s secrets.

There are plenty of other updates coming to Genshin Impact at this time as well including the Lantern Rite Festival and Klee and Beidou TCG cards that can be viewed on the Genshin Impact website post. Needless to say, there’s plenty for Genshin Impact players to explore and unlock in this new update.

Source: Genshin Impact Blog