Deathverse: Let It Die Suspended For Redevelopment

The free-to-play multiplayer brawler Deathverse: Let It Die is unironically facing its own demise. At least temporarily, that is. According to a new update from developer Supertrick Games, the game’s services need to be suspended in the short term, in order for a redevelopment of the title.

The game launched back in October last year, but has seen some significant challenges, especially for a free-to-play title. One of the main issues has been around the game’s less-than-stellar player base numbers. Alongside this, Deathverse: Let It Die faced a range of connectivity issues for those who were trying to play. It seems that despite the developers’ efforts, these problems have persisted, leading to dwindling numbers of players and poor performance overall.

The bloodthirsty-battle-based concept of the game revolves around being the last one standing. However, if the game is intended as a 16-player survival battle arena and the numbers just aren’t turning up to join in, or can’t get connected if they try, then there’s not a huge amount of potential longevity there.

In a statement shared today on the game’s website, Supertrick Games has confirmed that it will be temporarily shutting the game down in July. However, it sounds as though the team are planning to rework the title and hopefully address the issues it’s faced since launch. The suspension of service will apparently be a temporary one whilst Supertrick Games works to redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.

Supertrick Games has acknowledged the problems in their statement with the following comment. “There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.”

“While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.”

It seems as though there’s hope for a rebirth of the title, although Supertrick does share its own concerns about the future of Deathverse: Let It Die in its further remarks. “This was a difficult decision for us to make,” it explains, continuing “however, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.”

“Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time.”

Time will tell as to whether or not Deathverse: Let It Die can be rescued. Until then, players can continue to try and jump into the game ahead of its suspension on July 18.

Source