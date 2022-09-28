Deathverse: Let It Die Launches On PlayStation With Season 1

There’s a new multiplayer action battle game on the block and it’s treating PlayStation gamers to a week of gameplay ahead of anyone else. Deathverse: Let It Die is now live on PS5 and PS4. It’ll be released for PC via Steam next Wednesday, October 5, meaning PlayStation players can experience the life or death battles of the Death Jamboree ahead of anyone else.

Deathverse: Let It Die is a new free-to-play multiplayer festival of combat. In a theme that’s somewhat reminiscent of Squid Game, players will compete in a 16-player survival battle arena as contestants in the world-renowned survival reality TV program Death Jamboree. The battles will be brutal and bloodthirsty, but players won’t be entirely alone in the arena. Accompanied by a trusty robot companion named Wilson, players will need to fight off, defend against, and outsmart enemies in the game’s intense PvPvE combat carnage. The game has launched for PlayStation today alongside a new trailer that outlines some of the content players can expect to find in its inaugural season one pathway.

Deathverse: Let It Die is essentially a last-man-standing kind of vibe, where killing the competition is the best way to survive. The game includes a number of different game modes, including online ranked matches and a slightly more relaxed Exhibition Mode. This mode will allow players to increase their survival skills by putting on a good show for the audience and earning “GP” as a reward. Showboating is a key component for success in Deathverse: Let It Die, alongside mastering the art of combat, of course. Players will also be able to squad up with friends in online multiplayer to take part in the game’s Room Matches, so there’s battle royale-style fun for your whole crew.

The arena itself is also a pretty hostile environment, as the action takes place on an uninhabited and isolated desert island called Bonuriki. The landscape becomes increasingly polluted by the fumes of a toxic and mysterious element known as SPLithium, which means that slaughtering opponents quickly and getting out of there will be players’ best chance of winning each bout. The island is also riddled with creatures known as cryptids and cutthroat hunters that are specifically out to hunt down players. Staying alive should be a piece of cake, right?

Anyway, it looks as though the title is planning for a number of new seasonal updates and will provide full crossplay when it launches on both platforms. There’s been no word as to whether or not the game will be making it onto Xbox or Switch, but we’ll keep an eye out for any updates on this.

All in all, Deathverse: Let It Die looks set to be packed full of challenges to overcome and it might just be your next favourite online multiplayer to jump into this year. The game is out now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation. It will launch for PC via Steam next week on September 5.

