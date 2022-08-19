32 New Upcoming Multiplayer Games of 2023

Multiplayer games are the most versatile genre, ranging from shooters and role-playing to simulation and sports. In 2023, we can, without a doubt, expect a remarkable amount of multiplayer games. Since it can be difficult to keep up with them all, we’ve put together a list of 33 new multiplayer games coming in 2023.

#32 Party Animals

Developer: Recreate Games

Publisher: Recreate Games, Source Technology

Platform: PC, PS4, X/S, XBO

Release: TBA

Seemingly the successor of Fall Guys, Party Animals, with its adorable puppies and kittens, will be the next headliner in the casual multiplayer community. Party Animals, developed by Recreate Games, will be published in 2023 by Source Technology. Since Party Animals is infected with fuzzy cute puppies, has more than 100 highly unique combat mechanics and rewards teamwork, the game will simply outshine every other game in the genre.

#31 SpiderHeck

Developer: Neverjam

Publisher: tinyBuild

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Did you ever dream about playing a game that is mainly preoccupied with spiders with swords? Probably not. However, a team of developers in Neverjam believes that dueling your friends to death as a neon spider wielding a laser sword will be the future of co-op brawlers. In this physics-based game, the players can match their skills in both PvE and PvP modes, choose and upgrade their weapons, and level up their acrobatics and gameplay.

#30 HypeSquad

Developer: Netmarble N2

Publisher: Netmarble

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

If you’re looking for a fast-paced free-to-play close combat game to enjoy with your friends, HypeSquad will be the best option in 2023. HypeSquad will be one of the most remarkable games on the market since it opens up the game in new and unexpected ways, such as weapons customizations, weapon combinations and augmenters. Unlike other games in the genre, HypeSquad won’t entirely focus on rewarding mechanical prowess but on your approach to the game and your creative workings.

#29 Super People

Developer: Wonder People, Oscar Mike Studio

Publisher: Wonder People, Wonder Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

In 2023 you will get a taste of a fresh revolutionizing battle royale game that will surely redefine the genre. Super People, naturally, adopts the fundamentals of battle royales since it revolves around playing as a super soldier who needs to be the last man standing. However, Super People rebels against other laws of battle royales by giving each super-solider a unique set of skills reinforced with an ultimate spell that will allow him/her to turn the tides instantly.

#28 Dead Cide Club

Developer: PressA

Publisher: PressA

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Dead Cide Club is the upcoming side-scroll battle royal shooter that goes above and beyond to fulfill the fantasy of battle royale with rare weapons, tactics and maps. Designed to test your survival skills and drive you to the very end, Dead Cide Club offers a wide variety of maps such as Battle Royale and BeHolder. In addition, it allows you to customize almost everything you can see-from your appearance to your hideout. If you’re aching to get a glimpse into this outstanding game, you can sign up for closed Beta.

#27 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games Squad

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: Early 2023

Following Kerbal Space Program, Kerbal Space Program 2 is a space flight simulation video game developed by Intercept Games that Private Division will publish in 2023. Although the developers reworked and reused the monumental foundations of Kerbal Space Program, Kerbal Space Program 2 will be an entirely original game that will include features such as an option to build a space program, construct powerful spacecraft, and design resource-gathering colonies.

#26 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2023

Coming from Creative Assembly, Hyenas is a futuristic multiplayer sci-fi FPS following a group of thieves from the Taint who want to reclaim their priceless pop-culture artifacts. Hyenas, who get in, take back what’s theirs and get out, are, without a doubt, bizarre individuals imbued with exceptional powers such as guns blazing or manipulating the environment. However, the most memorable features will definitely be competing against other players, flying and ever-evolving challenges.

#25 War of the Worlds

Developer: FlipSwitch Games

Publisher: FlipSwitch Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

War of the Worlds is an unnerving open-world survival horror taking place amidst the extermination of humanity. As a player of War of the Worlds, your key role is surviving long enough to eventually demolish the alien technology that has been destroying your planet. However, as you attempt to loot buildings, survive with every tool available, and try to remain alive in this incredibly hostile world, the machines are relentlessly trying to hunt you down. Although survival is the selling point of this game, the game doesn’t limit you to only playing as humans, but you can, in fact, play as an alien and exterminate the unworthy.

#24 Soulless Legions

Developer: Mech21Games

Publisher: Mech21 Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

In 2023, Mech21 Games is releasing a free-to-play online PVP ‘Tug O’ War’ combination strategy game full of customizations and strategic possibilities. The bravest ones will choose from two separate factions, build an unstoppable army and annihilate their enemies without a speck of mercy. Soulless Legions is overflowing with distinctive features, including deck-building, Tug of War style gameplay, duel gamemode for battling friends, 1v1 PVP and ranked, casual multiplayer gamemodes.

#23 Lightyear Frontier

Developer: FRAME BREAK, Amplifier Game Invest

Publisher: Amplifier Game Invest, FRAME BREAK

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: Spring 2023

Unlike many games on this list, Lightyear Frontier is a peaceful open-world farming adventure that leaves you on a distant planet as you build your new home, farm exotic plants and explore the raw and unpredictable wilderness. Although this is seemingly a solo adventure, you can invite up to three friends and, with joint efforts, build your home on a planet on the verge of the galaxy. Although the game won’t come until Spring 2023, you can get early access and play instantly.

#22 Victoria 3

Developer: Paradox Interactive

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Announced early in 2021, Victoria 3 is one of the most long-awaited multiplayer games that will be published in 2023 by Paradox Interactive. Although the exact date of release is still speculated among the fans, the devs regularly update on the state of the game. Victoria 3 will be an inviting grand strategy game that gives you an opportunity to design an ideal society during the 19th century. Besides its blatantly obvious breathtaking visual design, the game offers the ultimate society simulator, well-developed economic system and so much more that is yet to be revealed.

#21 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

If you’re looking for an online, team-based action game that tests the latest human technology against history’s largest predators, then Exoprimal will definitely be your cup of tea. Exoprimal takes you on different adventures as you wear various exosuits that help you repel the swarms of dinosaurs. The most significant gamemode will be Dino Survival which drives two teams of five players to compete in a variety of PvE and PvP missions. However, the missions will be skill-dependant, meaning that each match you enter will be royally unique.

#20 Nightingale

Developer: Inflexion Games

Publisher: Inflexion Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Fae Realms of Nightingale is an intoxicating realm of Nightingale that invites the player to embrace the role of Realmwalker. However, you don’t need to venture into these unknown lands all alone, but you can bring a few friends as you explore, craft, build and fight the untamed wilderness of Fae Realms. As you try to become a renowned Realmwalker who can effortlessly navigate the web of transdimensional portals, you need to venture through a series of different portals that test your skills, push you to your limits and help you grow.

#19 Contraband

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

The studio which published Just Cause and Mad Max, Avalanche Studios, is bringing in 2023, the biggest co-op heist game. Set in the 1970s Bayan, a smuggler’s paradise, Contraband will be a vehicle-oriented game that seems to involve disabling enemy vehicles rather than massive shootings. Although we didn’t learn much about the future plans for the game, the game director of Avalanche Studios, Omar Shakir, shared their primary concerns: “We’re taking everything that we’ve learned from 18 years of being at the forefront of creating beautiful, vast open game worlds filled with stunning vistas and incredible emergent gameplay moments.”

#18 Renown

Developer: RDBK Studios

Publisher: RDBK Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Renown, a dynamic multiplayer survival, takes you back to medieval times into the vast and rapidly evolving world. Devoid of everything, the players enter this world, collect resources, raise a kingdom from the ground up and fight to survive with the hope of becoming renowned one day. The key features are straightforward melee combat, building, group systems for making claims, taking titles, giving ranks and server progression and wipe systems.

#17 Derelicts

Developer: Romain

Publisher: Romain

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

With Derelicts, you will step into radiation-flooded Earth as you and your team try to locate and study the radiation source. Since you start from scratch in this online co-op survival horror, you will need to explore the enigmatic world and build your first base before you can start investigating the source of radiation. However, it’s not that simple since the world crawls with mutated animals and humans trying to destroy your base.

#16 Gatewalkers

Developer: A2 Softworks

Publisher: A2 Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Gatewalkers is a cooperative action RPG game sprinkled with survival elements that sends the players into alternative worlds in an endeavor to salvage their own world. Packed with ingenious effects and attractions such as weather conditions, toxic atmosphere, and lack of water, Gatewalkers provides a true challenge for every player who dares to enter it. However, the developers didn’t stop there. They included distinct features like skill-based combat, crafting, procedurally generated worlds and so much more.

#15 Homeworld 3

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: 2023

In the first half of 2023, Gearbox Publishing is bringing the GOTY-winning sci-fi RTS that will sweep everyone off their feet. Homeworld 3, a breathtaking standalone game of the Homeworld series, continues its sci-fi legacy with unique gameplay, 3D space and strategic freedom. Homeworld 3 will, besides being a luxurious universe rich with electrifying visuals, push your limits, testing your imaginativeness, leadership skills, and mechanical dominance. Other major features include 1v1s, free-for-all battles and an all-new co-op mode.

#14 Voidtrain

Developer: Nearga, HypeTrain Digital

Publisher: Nearga, HypeTrain Digital

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

If you’re looking to venture into a peculiar world overflowing with unknown creatures and adrenaline-packed adventures as an interdimensional traveler, the best option would be Voidtrain, an open-world survival that will hit the live servers in 2023. Developed and published by HypeTrain Digital, Voidtrain delivers a unique experience packed with its own rules and laws, ever-changing world and customizable interdimensional express.

#13 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Developer: KT Racing

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Following Test Drive Unlimited 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is a racing game that will be released in 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Immortalizing the central features of previous games in the series and modernizing them, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown brings about a brand new lifestyle and driving experience that emphasizes your freedom in terms of progress. Situated in Hong Kong Island, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown offers a wide variety of cars ranging from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, and Apollo to Dodge and Bugatti. However, driving these marques remains a privilege, not right, thus obliging you to work your way up to the heights.

#12 Rotwood

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release Date: TBA

Klei Entertainment, the developers of Don’t Starve and Mark of the Ninja, is developing yet another banger, Rotwood. Rotwood is a hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that invites in a corrupted world to exterminate volatile beasts gather the remnants of the decaying world and construct your own sanctuary deep in the decaying world. Besides, Rotwood encourages you to shape your own destiny by completing continuously increasing challenges and forging new weapons that will help you defend your sanctuary. Unfortunately, since the game is still in development, further details about the game remain unknown.

#11 Techtonica

Developer: Fire Hose Games

Publisher: Fire Hose Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2023

If stepping onto an alien ground isn’t enough for you and you’re looking to explore the depths of an alien planet, then Techtonica will absolutely be your go-to game in 2023. In Techtonica, you can play as a hermit or join others in co-op mode to collect foreign resources, build structures, investigate new technologies, shape terrain and learn the secrets awaiting in this world. Besides, Techtonica offers a series of fresh and exceptional features such as complete automation, rewarding upgrades and a one-of-a-kind soundtrack.

#10 Stormgate

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023 Beta

Former developers of Warcraft III and StarCraft II united under the name of Frost Giant Studios with a dream to continue the legacy of storytelling and innovative co-op gameplay are designing their first game, Stormgate. Stormgate will be a free-to-play real-time intricate strategy telling the story of a war between humans and an alien invasion. Seemingly the RTS everyone’s been waiting for, Stormgate will include the options of a solo adventure and team-oriented mode with an emphasis on the competitive 1v1 ladder.

#9 Ark 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Ark 2 is a survival MMORPG developed by Studio Wildcard and Groovestreet Games. The game will see the light of the day under the banner of Studio Wildcard in 2023. Similar to the original Ark, the central idea of Ark 2 is the bizarre new world teeming with dinosaurs and humans that can’t help themselves but to battle for control of this prehistoric and intact world. Although Studio Wildcard and Groovestreet Games aimed to retain the core gameplay, they did, in fact, introduce new features such as a new story, cross-platform modding, third-person-only gameplay and dynamic world events.

8. Minecraft Legends

Developer: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Minecraft Legends, yet another Minecraft offspring designed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, is the upcoming addictive action strategy that will entertain both new players and Minecraft veterans in their efforts to discover a dynamic world teeming with diversity and resources. However, since such utopian worlds are rarely left intact from plundering and ravaging, you’ll need to gather your strength and form strong alliances with your friends in a herculean effort to defend the Overworld from Nether corruption.

7. Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartlands

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Similar to XDefiant, Ubisoft didn’t reveal much about Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartlands. However, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartlands will surely be a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, not demanding previous knowledge about the universe. The game will, allegedly, have two main game modes. The first one will be “Excursion,” a game mode in which teams of players join efforts and attempt to take down AI. However, this game mode will only be a tutorial for the primary game mode, “Storm.”

#6 Overprime

Developer: Netmarble

Publisher: Netmarble

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Overprime will be a free-to-play MOBA loaded with dominant heroes to see the light of day in 2023. Developed by Netmarble F&C and Team SoulEve, Overprime requires unbridled cooperation, teamwork and reaction time in the heat of the moment. Similar to other MOBAs, Overprime’s main objective will be to destroy the enemy base by all means. What separates Overprime from the bunch are their dedicated cinematics for each respective hero and synesthetic actions witnessed from a third-person point of view.

#5 XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter under the development of Ubisoft that will be released in 2023. Telling the story of factions called “Defiant,” Wolves (Ghost Recon), Echelon (Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (The Division), XDefiant is often described as “fast-paced firefights meets punk-rock moshpit.” Although the game has been in development for a while now, we don’t know many details about the gameplay except it combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts.

#4 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Coming from the developers of Prey and Dishonored, Arkane Austin, Redfall is an open-world FPS co-op that will be published in 2023 by Bathesda Softworks. Designed as a story-driven action shooter, Redfall is centered in the island town Redfall. Redfall is under the siege of ferocious vampires that isolate the town from the rest of the world. As they try to uncover the truth behind these bloodthirsty creatures, the players can experience a series of different features such as single and multiplayer options, unique heroes and the open world of Redfall overflowing with mystery and riches.

#3 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

The creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Warner Bros. Games, are returning in 2023 with a new action-adventure shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Suicide Squad will begin an operation to vanquish the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League. Although eradicating every trace of the Justice League may be child’s play for the Suicide Squad, they must also remain mindful of an invading alien force that will stop at nothing just to destroy the planet. Warner Bros. Games entrusted each villain with a unique moveset, various easily customizable weapons and skills that demand mastering. Besides, the players will be able to choose between enjoying the game in a single-player mode or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

#2 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access) Expected Full Launch 2023

Overwatch 2 is an upcoming first-person shooter sequel to Overwatch, a Blizzard Entertainment developed and published game. Set in the near future, Overwatch 2 is a mechanically-intensive challenging game that prompts you to select a hero with predefined skills and face the enemy team in a ferocious battle to death. The game will also feature seasonal events primarily focused on PvE. Other than that, Overwatch 2 will be extremely similar to the original Overwatch.

#1 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PC

Release: March 1, 2023

With an open-world MMO, The Day Before, you can set foot in post-pandemic America crawling with ravenous infected and uncompromising survivors who will sweat blood only to stay alive. As you wake up in a world that remains only a shell of its former self, you begin mastering survival skills, unearthing the harsh truth reserved only for the selected few and gathering the few remaining resources. However, hope’s still alive as you can find other survivors and join the colony to hopefully retake the world again.