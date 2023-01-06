Forza Horizon 5 Fan Presents Utopia Gardens

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 was a masterclass upon release boasting stunning visuals and fluid driving and racing gameplay. While the team is still working on their second major DLC for the game members of the community have been hard at work creating various projects to help expand the courses and environments of Forza Horizon 5. Utopia Gardens, created by YouTuber Don Joewon Song presents a stunning playground for drivers to explore and experiment with all that Forza Horizon 5 has to offer. Don described Utopia Gardens as:

My vision into how Forza Horizon 5 would look like if soaked in Utopian beauty. This event is designed to give you Brand NEW Forza Horizon 5 experience and I truly hope you enjoy it. Don Joewon Song – Utopia Gardens Creator

Don showed off his creation in all its glory during a nearly 10-minute video presentation and showcase of Utopia Gardens. He went into further details surrounding the inspirations of the creation while also addressing what consoles it can run on.

Don took inspiration from a load of amazing community-made experiences including Zhen Inaka Night Race by Joh Cee, Car Station 03 by Astrorok, How The West Was Raced by DMFDXGAMER, and much more. Don says Utopia Gardens will work in 4K Ultra on PC, and Xbox Series S/X and was proud to mention that the game runs perfectly on both Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Utopia has been heavily tested on multiple versions of the game. This will work flawlessly in 4k Ultra on PC, Xbox Series S, and X and I’m really proud to mention, this works perfectly on the Xbox One S and X Don Joewon Song – Utopia Gardens Creator

While there hasn’t been any testing done on the original Xbox One, Don is still confident that the creation will still work on the console. For those looking to dive in the event is currently only for S1-Class cars but is set to change in the future “to accommodate more car types and class.”

If you’re looking to dive straight into Utopia Gardens to see what all the buzz is about the share code for Utopia Gardens is 958 555 494 (S1-Class Only). Needless to say, Utopia Gardens looks like a masterclass in what the Forza Horizon community is capable of creating.

Forza Horizon 5 is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

