Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Showcases Weapon Choices

As part of IGN’s ongoing coverage of all things Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new interview with the developers at Team Ninja has shed some light on the game’s weapons and combat systems. The Chinese martial arts-inspired adventure game launches on March 3, and it seems as though eager players can start preparing for their epic journey ahead of its release.

Speaking to IGN, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty director Masakazu Hirayama shared some insights on the characteristics of seven different weapon types that players can use. In total, there are 13 different weapons for players to master on their soulsborne adventures. However, the developers at Team Ninja have focused initially on seven of those that players just starting out on their adventures in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty might find most accessible, to begin with.

The game’s fundamental weapon choices and design have been considered primarily to reflect the skill and style of Chinese martial arts. As Hirayama explains, the team “chose weapons that were the best match for Chinese martial arts,” adding that “the motions for each weapon type were based on motion-captured forms performed by real martial artists specialized in these weapons. Then we tuned things here and there to make them feel good as an action game.”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will allow players to make use of two different melee weapons at once, with weapon switching easily available, even whilst parrying attacks. It’s also an option to master one type of weapon completely without needing to use an additional one, but there are clearly plenty of options on the table to suit anyone’s particular style of gameplay.

Players will be able to take the time to get a feel for the different weapons before eventually being able to upgrade them and arrange them using the game’s Blacksmith. There’s also going to be plenty of variety within each particular type of weapon. For any particular weapon type, such as the Dual Swords, for example, there’ll be a specific individual design, stats, passive status effects and Martial Arts for each different weapon that falls under that category.

The Blacksmith will be a helpful port of call during this game, as players can upgrade and exchange their weapons and armour sets for both materials and money. In addition, players will also be able to make some interesting modifications. According to Hirayama, “it’s also possible to attach the passive status effects of one weapon to another. By examining the weapons you collected and attaching their status effects to your favourite weapon, you can build weapons that are specialized in all sorts of things, ranging from big damage dealers to healing-focused weapons.”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass at launch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

