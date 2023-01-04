Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets New 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer

Those looking forward to the upcoming soulsbourne martial arts-inspired action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can now check out some extended footage. While so far many details about the game have been thin on the ground, it seems that publisher Koei Tecmo and developers Team Ninja are ready to start building the hype.

Thanks to new footage shared with IGN by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, prospective players can get more of a feel for what’s to come in this dark fantasy adventure. With the game set to launch in early March, it’s safe to say that it’s currently one of the most eagerly-anticipated titles of 2023.

The new trailer gives players a more substantial look at Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. At 10 minutes long, there’s plenty of action and adventure to get to grips with. You can check out the new gameplay trailer in full right here to get in the mood for exploring some of the game’s vision of late Han Dynasty China.

From the gameplay shown in the latest trailer, it’s clear that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will bring plenty of challenges in its combat mechanics. Players will be able to make use of a range of weapons in the fast-paced and frenetic-looking combat encounters, each of which looks set to bring its own gory and violent effects into the mix. Some pretty epic-looking boss fights are also featured in the latest clip, which focuses on the protagonist’s exploration of an area known as Mount Tianzhu.

For those who’ve been waiting for a detailed look at Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this latest trailer is perhaps the first extended segment of footage that’s been shared so far. Alongside a focus on the game’s combat and variety of mythically-inspired monsters, players can also get more of a feel for the gorgeous environmental design of the title.

The new trailer comes off the back of the news that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has now received its ESRB rating. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game has been rated as Mature 17+, due to the levels of its blood, gore and violence. The title will see players stepping into the role of a mysterious militia soldier who finds themselves in the midst of a battle for survival against the evil forces of a dark sorcerer. Swords, magic, demons and Chinese martial arts abound in this adventure, which looks set to be a hit with those who love a dark fantasy epic.

There’s not too much longer to wait, regardless. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 3.

