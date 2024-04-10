Xbox Cloud Gaming Gets New Interface Dashboard

Today, Microsoft is apparently previewing a brand-new interface for the Xbox Cloud Gaming, this is supposed to include many different things such as social features and UI according to The Verge. Players will be able to access this brand new interface from the web too, having its own version of Xbox chat party to talk with your friends straight from your browser.

This new interface will also allow people to have the ability to manager their friends, read messages, and view profiles, achievements, and other types of notifications straight from this dashboard. With this new dashboard, it will definitely be helpful as it allows more features to be easy accessible than before.

Here is a leaked video that is showing and displaying some of the new dashboard as we are shown their homescreen on their Xbox Series X/S, see video below.

But that’s not all, this new interface becomes even better as it wil be avaliable on smart TVs and also Meta Quest VR headsets as well too. This is extremely cool and will be a fun new feature that many of us will enjoy once it is avaliable.

This new interface will be pretty self explanatory once opened about what things are and where they are as it is really simliar to the Xbox app that you can download to your phone. This interface is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PC, Meta Quest VR, and soon smart TVs, stay tuned for when it will drop on smart TVs.