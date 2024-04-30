Fallout 4: How To Unlock Everything In The Enclave Remnant Pack

Get the most advanced weapons and armor in the wasteland with these full quest guides.

Don’t miss out on all the Enclave Remnant weapons and armor in Fallout 4. New sets of Power Armor and weapons return from Fallout 3 as the powerful faction moves into the Commonwealth. There are multiple quests related to the Enclave — including one premier quest where you’ll raid their regional headquarters and claim a Colonel Uniform for yourself. There are Napalmers, Tesla Cannons and more to unlock. So let’s get started. There’s no better time to return to the universe of Fallout.

All Enclave Items | Echoes of the Past

Begin the quest ‘Echoes of the Past‘ — you’ll track the location of a missing caravan in the far northeast corner of the map. The lost location is on a road near Saugus Ironworks.

Following the blood trail, you’ll encounter two an Enclave camp near the ruined highway. This group consists of two Enclave Troopers and a Heavy Flamer Power Armor Trooper. These enemies are extremely tough, so go in prepared or they’ll kill you instantly.

Heavy Napalmer : Search the Power Armor Trooper to acquire this massive gun that launches balls of flame.

: Search the Power Armor Trooper to acquire this massive gun that launches balls of flame. Enclave Hellfire Power Armor: Worn by the same Power Armor Trooper with the Heavy Napalmer.

Check the computer to get clues for more Enclave gear nearby — and download the HQ location to discover where the Enclave are stationed in the Glowing Sea.

Go to the Edge of the Glowing Sea and open the Radio menu. Select the [Enclave Homing Beacon] — follow it to the Atlantic Offices to the north of the Crater of Atom. There’s an office building guarded by a small army of Enclave in Power Armor.

Tesla Cannon : Wielded by a Power Armor trooper on the roof of the building.

: Wielded by a Power Armor trooper on the roof of the building. X-02 Enclave Power Armor : The advanced Power Armor is worn by all of the Enclave Power Armor soldiers in this area. You’ll encounter many that wear this suit here.

: The advanced Power Armor is worn by all of the Enclave Power Armor soldiers in this area. You’ll encounter many that wear this suit here. Colonel Uniform: Worn by the Colonel in the control room of the HQ. Loot it from the soldier near the exit elevator.

For clearing out the base, you’ll find plenty of extra Power Armor suits and high-tech weapons to loot off the small Enclave Remnant contingent. You can get everything in this one quest — or get items earlier with easier encounters. You’ll also find unique variants and other hidden versions of Enclave gear that are worth tracking down.

Enclave Hellfire Armor | Pyromaniac Quest

Select the ‘Pyromaniac‘ quest to acquire a set of Enclave Hellfire Mk. VI Power Armor. This set can also be acquired from the Power Armor Trooper that spawns during the Echoes of the Past quest.

Go to the hill to the west of Saugus Ironworks. The tough Forged raider is equipped with a Flamer and has multiple thugs with them. Clear them out and you can loot the Enclave Hellfire Mk. VI Power Armor.

Heavy Incinerator | Crucible Quest

Follow this quest to acquire a more powerful Napalmer called the Heavy Incinerator. Like the Napalmer, it launches blobs of fire that explode, dealing extreme fire damage to enemies. This Legendary Weapon is especially difficult to get.

Go to the Saugus Ironworks and clear out the Forged in the second smelting room. Defeat the marked raider and search the body to collect the [Forged Keeper’s Note] — this will point out an Expert Locked Toolbox in the computer room up the fallen ramp.

Go to the toolbox and search the cans above. You’ll get a key that unlocks the box. Inside, you’ll find the [Forged Recruit’s Note] with tips explaining how to acquire the rare Heavy Incinerator in the magma.

First, drop down and press the button to disable the smelter flow. The go upstairs to the terminal above and move the crane. Back down below, you’ll find a spot to dig with important items.

Collect the two Fire Resistance Leg Mods and Left & Right Raider Power Armor legs. Go to the nearby Power Armor Station and install the two leg pieces. Once the armor is installed, use the station and install the fire resistance mods to both legs.

Once the mods are installed, enter the Raider Power Armor. You can now complete the trial and walk on the magma to collect the Legendary Weapon.

X-02 Enclave Armor | Speak of the Devil Quest

Follow this quest to acquire the X-02 Mk. 3 Enclave Armor set.

Go to Wattz Consumer Electronics and check inside. There’s a special display on the first floor with a poster of a character called the Black Devil. Collect [Connie’s Note] and read it.

Go to the 0MC-810 Relay Tower and clear out the Enclave troops. Check Richie’s body near the terminal at the tower and collect [AM 810 Music Catalogue] from the body. Collect [Richie’s Note] and read it.

Use the terminal and raise the radio tower. Once all the dishes are in place, use the terminal again and load the [AM 810 Holotape]. Select to transfer files, then select [Star and Stripes Forever] from the two options.

This leads you to the BADTFL Regional Office. Go inside and find the interrogation room with the dead prisoner. On the table with Connie’s corpse, collect the [FM 52.7 Music Catalogue] and use it in your inventory. Use Hack +1 / Hack +3 to unlock it (or find a password nearby) and travel to the OSC-527 Relay Tower marked on your map.

Extend the satellite dishes on the tower and upload the holotape. Select [America The Beautiful] and we’ll travel to our final location.

Travel to the Boston Police Rationing Station and use the blue train car on the tracks to reach the rooftop. Jump on the platforms to reach a hole in the upper level. Drop down and enter the basement area to access the vault where the X-02 Enclave Armor is stored.

If you’ve followed all of these steps, activate the radio at the vault to unlock the door. You can now claim the suit.

As an additional bonus, use the terminal behind the Power Armor. Select [A humble request] to gain the option to destroy or restore the Enclave Radio Station. Destroying it will unlock the vault in the same room with a powerful mod for the X-02 Power Armor Torso. The X-02 Devil’s Inferno is a unique mod specifically made for the X-02.

Tesla Cannon | Best of Three Quest

Follow this quest to acquire the Tesla Cannon.

Open the Radio Menu and select the Vault-Tec Distress Signal. Listen for a few seconds and a marker will appear on the edge of the Glowing Sea. Go to the location and loot the body of the Vault 95 Gunner. Take the [Gunner Holotape] and use it in your inventory. Read the instructions on the holotape.

This unlocks an additional option when examining the Vault 95 Gunner body. Choose the [Download Pip-Boy Data] option on the body and select the only date that isn’t corrupted data.

The next coordinates lead to the Hopesmarch Pentecostal Church to the west. Drop through the ruined rooftop and clear the ghouls to find another body. Like the previous body, [Download Pip-Boy Data] and select the non-corrupted file. The next coordinates are southeast at a Relay Tower.

Go there and find a third body near the relay terminal. A swarm of Bloatflies will ambush you after interacting with the body.

Open the Radio tab on your Pip-Boy and select the [Gunner Signal Remnant]. A percentage will appear and update gradually as you walk. Go to the Skylanes Flight 1666 crash site to the north. In the center chunk of crashed hull, there’s another Gunner body you can download.

Do it and an enemy wielding the Tesla Cannon will appear. Defeat them to take the cannon for yourself.

The Tesla Cannon is a massive energy weapon that fires bolts of lightning. It never needs to reload, but it has a slow firing speed. You’ll also find one of these during the main Enclave quest for the Next-Gen Update.

Complete all these automatically unlocked quests to complete your Enclave Remnant gear collection. There’s more Enclave-themed stuff, like paint mods for weapons and armors to give your equipment that Enclave edge. And there’s more stuff you’ll want to track down — including a whole bunch of rare Makeshift Weapons.