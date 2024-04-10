GTA 3 Reference In GTA 6 Has Players Curious

Grand Theft Auto 6 is planning to release in 2025, after its first trailer was released back in December 2023. Recently, an image was leaked online as part of the 25th anniversary logo, and it featured many different references to older Rockstar games, but now it has players asking some questions.

The logo has led to many different speculations from players and fans as they notice a car that was acutally in the series before, back in GTA 3. The car looks just like the Banshee but it does feature a little bit of a different design that player take note of. This makes players wonder if this vehicle is planning to make an appearance in GTA 6 according to GameRant.

IN GTA, there are many different cars and vehicles in the game, many of which are either new, cross-overs between vehicles, or brought forward from other installments of GTA. When players are looking at the Banshee and seeing that it has a new design to it in this leaked picture, it is making them wonder how many cars will be returning from GTA 3 or further back.

GTA 6 has undergone a lot of rumors lately, some about the game seemingly being delayed, which wasn’t true. Others about theroies of who certain voice actors are for certain characters in GTA 6, ad also rumors about when the game will release. Many of them are nothing more but speculation or thoughts from the fans that want to guess when the new game will release or what it contains. This leaked image should be taken the same way as we don’t know if it will actually be in the game or not.