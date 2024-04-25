Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Cure The Ailing Arborheart | Quest Guide

If you want to keep the elves safe in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re going to need to cure the Ailing Arborheart. Curious players will discover the Sacred Arbor — the elves hidden village — early in the game by completing a quest for an elf in Vernworth. Helping the elf out only leads to another problem. While exploring the city, you’ll meet another elf that needs help restoring their sacred tree. The Arborheart is the center of elf society, and without it you won’t be able to rescue them in the true ending path. If you want to get the best ending possible, here’s what you need to do to complete ‘The Ailing Arborheart‘ and fully restore the Sacred Arbor.

The Ailing Arborheart | Quest Guide

The Ailing Arborheart quest will begin once you’re allowed to freely enter the Sacred Arbor. The elf village is located in the northwest of the map in the dense forest area.

How To Access The Sacred Arbor: Talk to the elf near Roderick’s Blacksmith in Vernworth. Complete the quests Gift of the Bow and A Trial of Archery to unlock the Sacred Arbor village.

Once you’re allowed to explore the Sacred Arbor, go to the large pavilion inside the hollow tree. An NPC named Doireann will talk to you and ask for your help. Doireann can speak the common tongue so you don’t need an elvish interpreter to begin this quest. She needs help to restore the Arborheart — she needs access to something called Gwyfencha.

How To Learn What Gwyfencha Is : If you have a pawn that can speak Elvish, you’ll immediately learn that Gwyfencha is also called Scalecinder .

: If you have a pawn that can speak Elvish, you’ll immediately learn that Gwyfencha is also called . Any other translator can also tell you. Talk to the common-speaking elves like the A Trial of Archery quest giver, or the Magick Archer Maister on Volcanic Island.

To actually get Gwyfencha / Scalecinder, we’ll need to travel far south. The only way to get it is from a dwarven blacksmith.

Where To Find Scalecinder : Go to Bakbattahl and enter Brokkr’s Smithy in the southwest of the city. Talk to Sara and she’ll tell you Brokkr will only trade for a rare food called Nutriabh .

: Go to and enter in the southwest of the city. Talk to and she’ll tell you Brokkr will only trade for a rare food called . Go back to the Sacred Arbor and talk to Doireann. She’ll cook Nutriabh.

Reaching this point, you’ll begin the quest Out of the Forest, Into The Forge. Completing this will restore the Arborheart, so let’s keep going.

Out of the Forest, Into The Forge | Quest Guide

We now know the Brokkr’s Smithy has Scalecinder, but Brokkr will only trade for an elven dish called Nutriabh. This quest is all about completing the trade.

How To Get Nutriabh : Return to the Sacred Arbor and talk to Doireann . She’ll agree to cook Nutriabh, but she needs some ingredients.

: Return to the Sacred Arbor and talk to . She’ll agree to cook Nutriabh, but she needs some ingredients. She requires x1 Rotten Apple and x1 Rotten Fish. Apples can be commonly found in Vermund or purchased from some stores. Smash crates to find them. Fish can also be found the same way. If you have fresh versions, simply wait on a bench or sleep while they’re in your inventory for several days.

Deliver the ingredients to Doireann and she’ll cook the dish immediately. After the dish is complete, Doireann will give you a Ferrystone. Use it to quickly travel to Bakbattahl and deliver the Nutriabh to Brokkr’s Smithy. Sara will take it.

After delivering the dish, Sara will lead you to a cave to collect Scalecinder with Doireann.

Collecting Scalecinder : Sara, from Brokkr’s Smithy, will lead you to Straggler’s Cave just outside the city. In this small cave, you’ll want to collect as much Scalecinder as possible. Here’s a quick list of locations.

: Sara, from Brokkr’s Smithy, will lead you to just outside the city. In this small cave, you’ll want to collect as much Scalecinder as possible. Here’s a quick list of locations. Go down every path and smash all the crates to find as much Scalecinder as possible. Scalecinder is a green pile of dust — they’re all over this small cave, so grab everything you can. If there is a time limit, is is pretty generous.

Talk to Sara after collecting at least 6 Scalecinder. Deliever the Scalecinder to Doireann and she’ll return to the Arborheart immediately. For completing the quest you’ll earn the Warbler Capelet and 13,000 gold.

Return to the Sacred Arbor and you’ll see that the Arborheart is fully restored! Not only does this make you a hero in the elf village, but you’ll need to do this to safely rescue the people of the Sacred Arbor. In the true ending path, the Arborheart has to be moved to evacuate the people to safety. This can only be done if the Arborheart is fully restored and healthy — otherwise it will die and all the elves will die with it.