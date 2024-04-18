Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Confirms New Characters

More playable characters in the upcoming fighting game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO have been confirmed in the newest issue of V-Jump. Whis, Beerus, Gohan, Future Gohan, and Videl have been added to the already-stacked roster. Of particular note: this is the first time Beerus and Whis will appear in a Budokai Tenkaichi game, as this is the first new entry in the series in over a decade.

NEW SPARKING ZERO CHARACTERS! Beerus, Whis, Gohan, Videl, Future Gohan, and Trunks (Sword) pic.twitter.com/nq0u2ns8un — SLO (@SLOplays) April 16, 2024

Over 160 characters and forms will be included in the game, with previously announced characters including Burter, Dyspo, Hit, Jeice, Kakunsa, Master Roshi, Nappa, Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan Kale, Super Trunks, and Toppo.

“Because this game is a genuine sequel and evolution of the series, one of our goals was to preserve the essence of what made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular: an enjoyable, dynamic 3D-action battle experience that deeply captures the elements of Dragon Ball,” said producer Jun Furutani in an interview last month.

“We have also paid attention to the graphic aspects so that you can enjoy not only the challenge of the battles themselves, but also the fun of just watching battles.”

In March, a new trailer for the upcoming game showed off new and returning gameplay elements. It also teased nearly a dozen playable characters. A new trailer will soon be released to show off the newly-announced lineup.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is in development for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A release date has not been announced, though the team has hinted at a late 2024 or early 2025 release.